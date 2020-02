Bibi Reksa otkrila o paklu kroz koji je prošla zbog bipolarnosti

View this post on Instagram

In our new cover story, singer and songwriter @BebeRexha opens up for the first time about her bipolar I diagnosis and why it's so important for her to share her experience with others. "It did kind of fuck me up for a little bit," Rexha tells @selfmagazine health director @zahrabarnes about learning about her diagnosis. "I didn't want to think there was something wrong with me." Rexha's profile is equal parts raw, honest, and full of hope and joy.