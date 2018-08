Bijonse otkrila kroz kakve je probleme prošla prilikom posljednjeg porođaja

"I look at the woman I was in my 20s and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her," says @Beyonce in our September issue cover story. "I now feel so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting. And so much more powerful." Inspired by @Beyonce's words, 11 women share the advice they would give their 20-something selves; tap the link in our bio to read. Photographed by @tylersphotos, fashion editor @tonnegood, Vogue, September 2018.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Aug 6, 2018 at 9:51am PDT