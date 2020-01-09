Showbiz Princ Hari i Megan napustili kraljevsku porodicu

Britanci nakon Bregzita, prolaze kroz Megzit

Princ Hari i njegova supruga Megan Markl, odlučili su da na svojevrstan način napuste kraljevsku porodicu. Par želi finansijsku nezavisnost tj. da zarađuje za sebe, ali i dalje da podržava Kraljicu.

Ova je informacija šokirala britansku javnost, i ujedno bila povod za brojne šale na internetu. Činjenica da se Hari i Megan udaljavalju od porodice i da će živjeti na relaciji Velika Britanjija – SAD, internet korisnici nazvali su “Megzit”, aludirajući izlazak Velike Britanije iz Evropske unije odnosno čuveni “Bregzit”.

Mediji prenose da je Kraljica Elizapeta, Harijeva baka, bijesna, a Megan i njegova supruga tj. njihove statue, skonjene su iz londonskog muzeja “Madam Tiso” gdje su stajale kraj statua ostalih članova britanske kraljevske porodice.

