Britanci nakon Bregzita, prolaze kroz Megzit

Princ Hari i njegova supruga Megan Markl, odlučili su da na svojevrstan način napuste kraljevsku porodicu. Par želi finansijsku nezavisnost tj. da zarađuje za sebe, ali i dalje da podržava Kraljicu.
Ova je informacija šokirala britansku javnost, i ujedno bila povod za brojne šale na internetu. Činjenica da se Hari i Megan udaljavalju od porodice i da će živjeti na relaciji Velika Britanjija – SAD, internet korisnici nazvali su “Megzit”, aludirajući izlazak Velike Britanije iz Evropske unije odnosno čuveni “Bregzit”.
He’s no longer “Prince Harry”, he’s “Meghan Markle’s husband” https://t.co/S7aK4zBG7O
— Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) January 9, 2020
This is 💯% the absolute best front page I've ever seen #Megxit pic.twitter.com/tLie3jcIfK
— シ Ed Gex (@EdDJGex) January 9, 2020
The Queen to Meghan Markle after she snatched Prince Harry #Megxit pic.twitter.com/fByM711LoG
— M I C H U (@MichuEmenalo) January 9, 2020
How's Harry going to get a real job without a last name though? #Megxit pic.twitter.com/wx84j2xmxF
— Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Now that Harry and Meghan are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and becoming financially independent, I humbly announce that I'm happy to accept whatever money they would be getting. But why tf are they doing this? Link in bio for what we think. @betches_sup
Prince Harry getting home tonight after quitting the Royal Family:#HarryandMeghan #Megxit https://t.co/BStSGcPeV4
— Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) January 9, 2020
Mediji prenose da je Kraljica Elizapeta, Harijeva baka, bijesna, a Megan i njegova supruga tj. njihove statue, skonjene su iz londonskog muzeja “Madam Tiso” gdje su stajale kraj statua ostalih članova britanske kraljevske porodice.
We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd
— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020