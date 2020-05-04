Čuveni striperi Čipindejls rade od kuće

Muška plesna atrakcija Čipendejls (Chippendales), poznata po provokativnom, erotskom izvođenju namijenjenom isključivo ženskoj publici, ovih dana svoje plesne nastupe izvode kod kuće. Kako se i oni pridržavaju mjera koje su vlasti u SAD-u uvele da stanovništvo bude u karantinu, morali su da nađu način kako da nastave s poslom. Način su naravno našli u izvođenju seksi plesnih tačaka od kuće, a zainteresovane dame mogu da ih gledaju preko internet platforme.
Putem njihovog sajta možete da bukirate zgodne momke koji će samo za vaše oči izvoditi svoje tačke, dok se ne vrate svojim radnim mjestima tj. na sceni pozorišta u Las Vegasu.
