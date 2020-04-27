Dru Barimor angažovala sedmogodišnju ćerku da je fotografiše za časopis

View this post on Instagram

The following is a dialogue between me and my daughter… ME: Olive will you take pictures for the @theststyle photoshoot. Its for a magazine people work for years to shoot for! OLIVE: Why are you asking me to shoot you mom? And who normally shoots you? ME: A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? OLIVE:I’m honored to be your photographer. I like taking pictures, so thank you. ME: Do you promise not to shoot me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you won’t look like you have a very big chin ME: Oh no, I’m worried about looking like I have NO chin! When @theststyle and I talked about doing this piece, months ago, it was supposed to be about the fact that @flowerbeauty was expanding @superdrug and then it became an even more involved and personal piece …. and wait til you see what it evolved into… ready … wait for it…