Dru Barimor angažovala sedmogodišnju ćerku da je fotografiše za časopis

Dru Barimor je imala zakazano snimanje sa fotografom magazina The Sunday Times Style. Pandemija korone virusa i mjere fizičkog distanciranja su, naravno, to odložile. Poznata glumica je, međutim, pronašla alternativno rješenje.
Ona je pozvala u pomoć svoju sedmogodišnju ćerkicu Oliv i zamolila je da je fotografiše. Njih dvije su otišle na plažu gdje su napravile foto sesiju, ne mnogo različitu od one koju bi Dru imala sa profesionalnim fotografom.
View this post on Instagram
The following is a dialogue between me and my daughter… ME: Olive will you take pictures for the @theststyle photoshoot. Its for a magazine people work for years to shoot for! OLIVE: Why are you asking me to shoot you mom? And who normally shoots you? ME: A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? OLIVE:I’m honored to be your photographer. I like taking pictures, so thank you. ME: Do you promise not to shoot me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you won’t look like you have a very big chin ME: Oh no, I’m worried about looking like I have NO chin! When @theststyle and I talked about doing this piece, months ago, it was supposed to be about the fact that @flowerbeauty was expanding @superdrug and then it became an even more involved and personal piece …. and wait til you see what it evolved into… ready … wait for it…
View this post on Instagram
"We should not go back to business as usual: it’s time for a rebirth on the approach we take to everything": @drewbarrymore writes a moving piece on the importance of letting go, alongside an intimate photoshoot created by her friends and family ❤️ Read today’s The Sunday Times Style at the link in bio.
Oliv je napravila pregršt fotografije mame, a najbolje od njih su završile na naslovnoj strani. Dru je bila prezadovoljna kako su one ispale i izjavila je na svom Instagramu da je zahvalna „najmanjoj svjetskoj fotografkinji“ i da su ovakve fotografije učinile njen tekst u magazinu još ličnijim.
View this post on Instagram
I’m very proud of this very personal piece and very grateful to @sundaytimeslorraine and the whole team at the @theststyle for allowing us to make this a true family affair!!!!! @theststyle allowed me to write this article. I was thrilled as this is an unprecedented time and I wanted to choose my words wisely and yet, remain joyful and optimistic of course. I wanted it to be personal, and yet curious and also proactive about the very questions I am asking. My daughter Olive took the photos, because at this moment in time, we are all getting innovative and inventive about how we do things! As I said to her.. “This is an opportunity!” We all are seeing things differently and that translates into the execution of life!! I hope you like our piece. Please read the words from my heart and the visual from the worlds smallest and moodiest photographer! But she’s good! And @christydoramus for being family!!!!!! You were litteraly how Olive and i were able to do this. And helping us pulling this off in every way! At a 6 foot distance of course! And of course… this is a love letter to @superdrug and @flowerbeauty we are so very thrilled to be in the UK! And supporting and empowering women! Well, read the piece and you will see! Link in bio Thank you @julieragolia and @jamesbrodribb for sending cameras, beautiful clothes, making photo edits and setting us up for success!
Sljedeće fotografije mlade Oliv u akciji pokazuju da je ona i te kako ozbiljno shvatila svoj prvi profesionalni angažman. Nadamo se samo da joj je mama dobro platila ovu uslugu.