Dua Lipa dolazi na Kosovo: Prištino, evo me

After watching this a few times before posting I realised I have to brush up on my albanian “MENXI PO PRES” hahaa Ju dua!!!! TODAY TODAY TODAY!! @sunnyhillfestival @sunnyhillfoundation ❤️ 10-11-12 AUGUST BE THERE xxx

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Aug 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT