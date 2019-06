Džej Lo obilježava dvije decenije karijere: Kroz uspone i padove ostala sam sanjar

View this post on Instagram

Hard to believe it’s been 20 years since I released On the 6!!! The girl in this video never had a doubt that this was the place she was supposed to be…so confident and sure and maybe a lil oblivious and even ignorant lol… to all that was ahead… I try to hold on to her everyday… through all the ups and downs… I’m glad I have been able to always hold on to the dreamer✨… the lil girl inside with the endless possibilities… I still believe ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!! Happy 20th anniversary!!! Couldn’t have gotten to where I am today without all of your love and support all these years!! I LOVE YOU ALL. ❤️ See you on tour!! Lots go celebrate! 🎉 #JLOItsMyParty #Onthe6 #WaitingForTonight #IfYouHadMyLove #NoMeAmes #FeelingSoGood