Dženifer Aniston prodaje nagi portret u humanitarne svrhe

Which famous face would you like to see in your home? Now open for bidding! 🗣 RADArt4Aid, a joint fundraising and advocacy campaign with partners Mark Seliger Studio and RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy), which features a dedicated global auction to benefit multiple COVID-19 relief organizations.⠀ .⠀⠀ This special online sale will feature 26 of photographer Mark Seliger’s most iconic celebrity portraits, including Jennifer Aniston, Kendrick Lamar, Lin-Manuel-Miranda, Kurt Cobain, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Billie Eilish.⠀ .⠀⠀ 100% proceeds of sale to be directed to COVID-19 related charities of each celebrity’s choice to raise awareness and vital funds for organizations that support relief for victims, front-line workers, and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.⠀ .⠀⠀ Where possible, the portraits will include a signed note from the sitter thanking the winning bidder.⠀ .⠀ Mark Seliger (b. 1959) ⠀ 'Jennifer Aniston, Los Angeles, CA, 1995'. Estimate: $5,000 – 7,000.⠀ 'Kendrick Lamar, New York, NY, 2017'. Estimate: $2,000 – 3,000.⠀ 'Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York, NY, 2016'. Estimate: $2,000 – 3,000.⠀ 'Kurt Cobain, Kalamazoo, MI, 1993'. Estimate: $4,000 – 6,000.⠀ 'Oprah Winfrey, Los Angeles, CA, 2015'. Estimate: $5,000 – 7,000.⠀ 'Leonardo DiCaprio, Los Angeles, 1999'. Estimate: $3,000 – 5,000.⠀ 'Billie Eilish, Los Angeles, CA, 2020'. Estimate: $2,000 – 3,000.⠀ .⠀ RADArt4Aid — 28 May-12 June, online. ⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ @markseliger @Radvocacy @jenniferaniston @oprah @billieeilish @kurtcobain @hamiltonmusical @kendricklamar @leonardodicaprio⠀ .⠀⠀ #RADArt4Aid #charity #covid19relief #auction #markseliger #onlineauction #celebrityportraits #jenniferaniston #kurtcobain #leonardodicaprio #billieeilish #kendricklamar #oprah #oprahwinfrey #hamiltonmusical #linmanuelmiranda ⠀ .⠀ ⠀