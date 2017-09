Džesika je mis septembra po izboru magazina Plejboj

Another great shot from @playboy 😘🌸 Channeling those 80's vibes Thank you to the team of @grahamdunn @awildatheart and @karolina_hmu #playboy#playmates#80smusicissue#LA #whiteout#vintage#septemberplaymate #boombox#repost

A post shared by Jessica Wall (@msjessicawall) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT