Fatalna Alisja: Od zubarke u vojsci do seks simbola i fines instruktorke

Alisja Masedo imala je samo 19 godina kad se pridružila američkoj vojsci kao zubarka. Danas, devet godina kasnije, ona je fitness model i Instagram zvijezda.
Some #MondayMotivation She was a wild one 😏 Always stomping on eggshells That Everyone else is tiptoeing on Sorry, not sorry 😘 If you’re with someone who doesn’t treat you like a #Queen or #King you go back over and over…maybe YOU need to look at YOUR self worth . It’s not that they are mean or something is wrong with them …LOOK at why you allow it . I am Not perfect by any means, but one thing I cAn say is I know I can do better (my worth) and thAts why I can change and grow . It’s a hard process with my stubborn , impulsive, and free spirit …but that just means more of a challenge . I love challenges 😉 and when I put my mind to something know I WILL WIN. Only so long you can play the Bitch card till YOU are the joke to even the people who love u the most and mostly to yourself . If someone loves you they will NEVER leave you. Once you have better Self Esteem you will be with someone who makes you happy everyday 💝 and it’s mutual
Redovno objavljuje svoje seksi fotografije i golica maštu svojih muškaraca. Ispričala je svoju priču o odlasku u vojsku i kako se odlučila na to.
“Željela sam da budem samostalna, da putujem svijetom i služim svojoj zemlji. Smatram da bi trebalo svako da odsluži vojni rok. Danas se budim u 4 ujutro, u teretani sam od 5 do 6.30, a zatim sam od 7.30 do 17 sati na poslu. Navika ranog buđenja ostala mi je od vojske i ovakav način života mi baš prija”, kaže Alisja.
🇺🇸THE TOWEL IS NOT A FLAG ‼️ i guess wearing a T shirt with the flag is wrong too ‼️ stop being crazy I respect my country why I gave 9 years . ITS NOT A REAL FLAG J WOULD NEVER ‼️ @bforcebands_ 👉 thigh loop booty bandsaw 🍑Use my code👉 wonderwoman Make your fitness journey more than just a summer body but a lifestyle Meal plans/ training/ supplement guide AT HOME OR GYM CHECK OUT www.ALYSIAFITNESS.com
U slobodno vrijeme bavi se prevencijom protiv nasilja i seksualnog zlostavljanja. Priznaje da je bilo teško biti žena u vojsci, ali da se brzo navikla i radila ono što joj je bilo naređeno.
What is your #MondayMotivation❓ Comment below picture 👇👇👇 My #motivation is the military . I am Currently on terminal leave till October. The Military was great, but working for someone else, doing what they want, no matter if it makes sense or not…that motivates me everyday to work towards my goal of one day being able To be my own boss. Military taught me so much about hard work; now I use that everyday, even on holiday/ leave I am use it to better my business, myself , and help others ➖➖➖ If you want to have a healthy lifestyle go to↙️ www.ALYSIAFITNESS.com Or click link in bio
Danas je fitness model i ima internet stranicu na kojoj dijeli vježbe i savjete za bolje tijelo. Otkrila je i tajnu svoje odlične forme.
