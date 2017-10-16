Showbiz

Fatalna Alisja: Od zubarke u vojsci do seks simbola i fines instruktorke

16/10/2017 14:30
Alisja Masedo imala je samo 19 godina kad se pridružila američkoj vojsci kao zubarka. Danas, devet godina kasnije, ona je fitness model i Instagram zvijezda.

Some #MondayMotivation She was a wild one 😏 Always stomping on eggshells That Everyone else is tiptoeing on Sorry, not sorry 😘 If you’re with someone who doesn’t treat you like a #Queen or #King you go back over and over…maybe YOU need to look at YOUR self worth . It’s not that they are mean or something is wrong with them …LOOK at why you allow it . I am Not perfect by any means, but one thing I cAn say is I know I can do better (my worth) and thAts why I can change and grow . It’s a hard process with my stubborn , impulsive, and free spirit …but that just means more of a challenge . I love challenges 😉 and when I put my mind to something know I WILL WIN. Only so long you can play the Bitch card till YOU are the joke to even the people who love u the most and mostly to yourself . If someone loves you they will NEVER leave you. Once you have better Self Esteem you will be with someone who makes you happy everyday 💝 and it’s mutual

Redovno objavljuje svoje seksi fotografije i golica maštu svojih muškaraca. Ispričala je svoju priču o odlasku u vojsku i kako se odlučila na to.

“Željela sam da budem samostalna, da putujem svijetom i služim svojoj zemlji. Smatram da bi trebalo svako da odsluži vojni rok. Danas se budim u 4 ujutro, u teretani sam od 5 do 6.30, a zatim sam od 7.30 do 17 sati na poslu. Navika ranog buđenja ostala mi je od vojske i ovakav način života mi baš prija”, kaže Alisja.

U slobodno vrijeme bavi se prevencijom protiv nasilja i seksualnog zlostavljanja. Priznaje da je bilo teško biti žena u vojsci, ali da se brzo navikla i radila ono što joj je bilo naređeno.

Danas je fitness model i ima internet stranicu na kojoj dijeli vježbe i savjete za bolje tijelo. Otkrila je i tajnu svoje odlične forme.

