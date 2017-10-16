Fatalna Alisja: Od zubarke u vojsci do seks simbola i fines instruktorke

Some #MondayMotivation She was a wild one 😏 Always stomping on eggshells That Everyone else is tiptoeing on Sorry, not sorry 😘 If you’re with someone who doesn’t treat you like a #Queen or #King you go back over and over…maybe YOU need to look at YOUR self worth . It’s not that they are mean or something is wrong with them …LOOK at why you allow it . I am Not perfect by any means, but one thing I cAn say is I know I can do better (my worth) and thAts why I can change and grow . It’s a hard process with my stubborn , impulsive, and free spirit …but that just means more of a challenge . I love challenges 😉 and when I put my mind to something know I WILL WIN. Only so long you can play the Bitch card till YOU are the joke to even the people who love u the most and mostly to yourself . If someone loves you they will NEVER leave you. Once you have better Self Esteem you will be with someone who makes you happy everyday 💝 and it’s mutual

A post shared by Alysia Macedo (@alysia_magen) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT