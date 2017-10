Keli Gejl: Željela samo da postane dio Viktorijinog jata, a sada njime dominira

I grew up playing Tennis and Soccer. At an early age I knew that I was going to become a professional athlete. The commitment, sacrifices, determination and effort required, came naturally and I loved it. l was bought up to always challenge my mental and physical boundaries. Soccer training was an opportunity to lose myself in the zone. Turning up and kicking that ball and kicking it hard (lol). Failing then learning, losing then learning. Always with both eyes on WINNING. I remember the feeling of playing a muddy game of soccer outside in freezing and dark, rain pelting down whipping at my face. The overwhelming drive to score, do my best, win was triggered by the factors that made it even harder to do so. Giving everything to get the ball in the back of the net and celebrate with my team mates. It was as if my life depended on it... Boy did it feel good when we won. When we lost I brushed myself off, went out and worked harder for the next game. I was 8 at the time. It was hard to juggle everything and in the end I chose school and modeling. At 14 I saw a Video of Adriana Lima, her hard work ethic inspired me. From that moment my goal was to make the VSFS at age 18. When I found out I'd booked that show it was the happiest moment of my life. The hard work paid off. That feeling of elation was identical to winning those tennis matches and soccer games as a kid, only much more intense and powerful. I realised then how much I'd missed that feeling. These days, I train like a professional athlete. Wake up at the crack of dawn to box and jump rope. Mentally, it's no different to the training that 8 year old Kelly had to endure to be the best soccer or tennis player that she could be. It's not rocket science - it's all about prep. The harder you work for something, the more you appreciate the outcome. THANK YOU, THANK YOU John, Ed, Monica and Sophia for recognising my hard work and commitment by giving me the opportunity to walk the #VSFashionShow for the 4th time!! The competition is fierce, and there are so many amazing girls out there who work just as hard as me to achieve this goal. I'm humbled, honored and blessed to be a part of the show once again❤️😍😘

