Na Instagramu je savršena ljepotica, a ovako izgleda uživo

Repost from @karmaspas Here's Romanian/Italian actress and model #MadalinaGhenea in the movie #DomHemingway starring #judelaw #Famous #Celebrity #Celebrities #HollywoodStars #HollywoodActors #Jetset #Actors

A post shared by Madalina Diana Ghenea (@officialmadalinaghenea) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:38am PDT