Od nje kriminalci ne bježe: Samanta je najljepša policajka na svijetu

Samanta Sepulveda je 35- godišnjakinja koja radi u njujorškoj policiji i od koje kriminalci ne bježe.
“Uvijek uspijem da nagovorim muškarce da pođu sa mnom”, kaže seksi policajka koja je ujedno i Instagram zvijezda.
Godine 2010. je počela da radi kao policajka, a tri godine kasnije postala je i model za donji veš, na nagovor prijateljice.
Kada je na poslu, pokušava da izgleda što “muževnije”.
True STRENGTH 💪🏼 is being able to CUT 🤺 you with my words but choosing to stay silent 🤫 ⚔️ You think you’ve hurt me…yet I’d slice🔪 you with expressions and stab🔪you with my stare 👁👁 ⚔️ You were a momentary lapse of judgment 😴 which is something so rare 🤷🏻♀️ #SammySep #SamanthaSepulveda #DangerousWoman #thismeansnothing #justsomewords #donttakeittoheart #idontcareenough #sickphotothough #great #photographer #blackandwhite #warrior #samurissammy
“Ne nosim šminku i držim kosu zavezanu u rep“, tvrdi ova ljepotica kojoj na ulici često dobacuju da ih uhapsi.
“…Do you love me💘? Are you riding 🏇🏻? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me 👫 ‘Cause I WANT YA, and I NEED YA And I’m down for you always☺️👌🏼…” – #inmyfeelings ______________________________________________________ 🖤 #samanthasepulveda #sammysep #drake #photoshoot #lingerie #blacklingerie 🖤
“Manje je agresije kada je policajka na terenu”, tvrdi.
When nothing is sure. EVERYTHING is POSSIBLE – #SamanthaSepulveda 👮🏻♀️💃🏻 __________________________________________________________ Model: @sammysep Photographer: @is.that.moe 📸 Bikini: @swimmia_com 👙 Location: #miamibeach ☀️🌴 Currently in: @losangeles_city . . . #nychotcop #multitalented #beach #driven #isthatmoe #model #beautiful #dope #sultry #travlingphotographer #travelingmodel #confident #sultry #fearless #locationshooting #sunshinestate #classy #beautiful #models #sexy #brunette #miamiphotographer #losangelosmodels #newyorkphotographer #floridaphotographer #picoftheday #photographer #sammysep #modellife #happy ** @is.that.moe you were an absolute pleasure to work with!! **
Jednom je s partnerom lovila porodičnog nasilnika koji je prijetio da će upucati policajce koji krenu za njim. Kada je vidio Samantu, smrznuo se.
…I need you like the desert🌵needs the rain☔️ #SamanthaSepulveda #KDSS #sammysep _______________________________________________________________ Photography by @jay.resh Location: California Desert Styling by @thimslick09 #greyseries #somanysplinters😂🌵 #deserttreeshurt #mypoorbum #barebackwasabadidea #youshouldofseentheouttakes🤣 #toughasnails🔩👮🏻♀️
“Ti si najseksi policajka koju sam ikad vidio, možemo li da izađemo nekad?”, pitao je, a ona ga je uhapsila.
“Some of the best moments in life are the ones you can’t tell anyone about😈” — #SamanthaSepulveda __________________________________________________________ Sexy shorts by @bettybangsbikinis #DaisyDukes @davealanimages with the #Happy #Humpday 🐪 📸 Can’t wait to wear my @terinasjewellery 💎 #sammysep #TheModelCop 👮🏻♀️💃🏻 (Sorry it’s a bit sexier than what I normally post but it’s a nice clean shot in the middle of the desert🌵believe it or not🌲
S majkom se iz Dominikanske Republike u SAD doselila kada je imala pet godina, diplomirala je finansijski menadžment, ali se ipak odlučila za ovaj posao, i kako kaže, nije pogriješila.
Your eyes 👀 WHISPERED things your Lips 👄could never utter… #SamanthaSepulveda 〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰 Photography by my favorite ever! @davealanimages Shooting in #LasVegas inside #Icebox #Canyon #CatchSamIfYouCan #SammySep 👮🏻♀️💃🏻 ———————————————— Go to www.sammysep.com for personalized autographed photos! #HappyLaborDay 🇺🇸 #NYFW I'll make my debut this week! #FashionShow #TheModelCop
Ova je visoka do kvake. Ima kod nas u pg 2-3 mlade policajke koje su ka lutke. Aj ti Samanta,svoj posa’
Uhapsi me, molim te, uz primjenu sile…