Od nje kriminalci ne bježe: Samanta je najljepša policajka na svijetu

Samanta Sepulveda je 35- godišnjakinja koja radi u njujorškoj policiji i od koje kriminalci ne bježe.

“Uvijek uspijem da nagovorim muškarce da pođu sa mnom”, kaže seksi policajka koja je ujedno i Instagram zvijezda.

Godine 2010. je počela da radi kao policajka, a tri godine kasnije postala je i model za donji veš, na nagovor prijateljice.

Kada je na poslu, pokušava da izgleda što “muževnije”.

“Ne nosim šminku i držim kosu zavezanu u rep“, tvrdi ova ljepotica kojoj na ulici često dobacuju da ih uhapsi.

“Manje je agresije kada je policajka na terenu”, tvrdi.

When nothing is sure. EVERYTHING is POSSIBLE

Jednom je s partnerom lovila porodičnog nasilnika koji je prijetio da će upucati policajce koji krenu za njim. Kada je vidio Samantu, smrznuo se.

“Ti si najseksi policajka koju sam ikad vidio, možemo li da izađemo nekad?”, pitao je, a ona ga je uhapsila.

S majkom se iz Dominikanske Republike u SAD doselila kada je imala pet godina, diplomirala je finansijski menadžment, ali se ipak odlučila za ovaj posao, i kako kaže, nije pogriješila.

Ova je visoka do kvake. Ima kod nas u pg 2-3 mlade policajke koje su ka lutke. Aj ti Samanta,svoj posa’

Uhapsi me, molim te, uz primjenu sile…

