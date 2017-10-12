Showbiz

Ova Makedonka garantuje vrele snove

12/10/2017 10:07
Izvor:

Kristina Kočova, porijeklom iz Skoplja svakodnevno obraduje svoje pratioce svojim vrelim fotkama.

Ona u prvi plan stavlja svoju lijepu zadnjicu, i smatramo da joj niko ne može zamjeriti zbog toga.

Ali, zašto bismo mi trošili vrijeme na riječi? Stavljamo tačku i donosimo vam galeriju Kristininih seksi fotki.

Platia Amos, one of the most beautiful beaches in Cephalonia🌞. This is the most breathtaking landscape I've seen in my life so far. Standing on that rock and just watching the sea was such a liberating feeling and in a way a soul cleansing. I recomend everyone to visit this unspoilt and peaceful beach, you won't regret it 🐚. Platia Amos is not reachable by foot since the earthquake in 2014, but you can visit it by boat🐳. Not being very visited by people gives this beach a special spirit, like a place fallen from heaven 😇 #platia #ammos #beach #secluded #secludedbeach #blue #lagoon #bluelagoon #view #landscape #breathtaking #cephalonia #kefalonia #ioniansea #ionianislands #squats #gymexercises #buttworkout #buttexercises #bodygoals #bikinifitness #fitness #fitnessmotivation #motivation #sonyxperia #sony #xperia #xperiaphotography #wlyg #bikini

A post shared by Kristina Kochova (@kikikochova) on

Tagovi

3 Komentara na "Ova Makedonka garantuje vrele snove"

avatar
1000
:   NAJNOVIJI | NAJSTARIJI | POPULARNI
anonymous
Gost
anonymous

dobra…

Dobar00Loš Odgovori
12/10/2017 11:07
Cojo
Gost
Cojo

14.08.2015 Grcka,Kavos…za 100e si mogao da joj radis sta hoces,tu noc sam imao zakazano i kad sam dosao prosuo joj se od smijeha i sa100e ze dobro proveo u grad,mala.ravna kao dasla a zadnjica samo dobra na slike

Dobar00Loš Odgovori
12/10/2017 10:50
Ozi
Gost
Ozi

Ko ima veliku guzicu, zadnji glavni je, što li je to tako..?

Dobar1-1Loš Odgovori
12/10/2017 10:35
wpDiscuz

Send this to a friend