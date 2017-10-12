Ova Makedonka garantuje vrele snove

Platia Amos, one of the most beautiful beaches in Cephalonia🌞. This is the most breathtaking landscape I've seen in my life so far. Standing on that rock and just watching the sea was such a liberating feeling and in a way a soul cleansing. I recomend everyone to visit this unspoilt and peaceful beach, you won't regret it 🐚. Platia Amos is not reachable by foot since the earthquake in 2014, but you can visit it by boat🐳. Not being very visited by people gives this beach a special spirit, like a place fallen from heaven 😇 #platia #ammos #beach #secluded #secludedbeach #blue #lagoon #bluelagoon #view #landscape #breathtaking #cephalonia #kefalonia #ioniansea #ionianislands #squats #gymexercises #buttworkout #buttexercises #bodygoals #bikinifitness #fitness #fitnessmotivation #motivation #sonyxperia #sony #xperia #xperiaphotography #wlyg #bikini

