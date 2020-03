Ove svjetski poznate face izdaju svoje kuće i stanove

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone I’m back! i have now officially finished the school year, so will be much more active on this account. I’ve been thinking of ways i can spice it up recently, so hopefully you’ll be seeing some new stuff soon! Enjoy this picture of Jennifer at the X-men: Apocalypse Premiere in London, 2016 🙂 #jlaw #jenniferlawrence #jenlaw #jlawrence #jenlawrence #xmen #xmenapocalypse #london #england #coronavirus #covid19