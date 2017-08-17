Potrošio bogatstvo da izgleda starije: Kako vam se sada sviđa ovaj zavodnik?

Ovaj 35-godišnji muškarac je obožavalac fitnesa, a potrošio je pravo bogatstvo kako bi izgledao duplo starije. Njegova žena je zadovoljna rezultatima, a kako se vama sviđa?
Mnogi muškarci strahuju od starosti, a posebno od sijede kose, ali to se ne može reći za Pavela Ladziaka iz Varšave.
On je potrošio pravo bogatstvo kako bi postigao stariji izgled. Obojio je svoju dugu kosu i bradu u bijelu boju, naporno trenirao i radio na svom modnom stilu.
Fitnes trener, za koga često misle da je penzioner, smatra da ga ovaj neobičan izgled može izdvojiti u moru drugih muškaraca, a posebno internet zvijezda.
Njegovi pratioci na Instagramu ga često pitaju koliko ima godina, a većina misli da je u šezdesetim.
I dok mnoge žene ne bi podržale ideju da njihov muž prerano ostari, Pavelova žena Magda je veoma zadovoljna krajnjim rezultatom.
Pavel, koji je počeo da se bavi fitnesom u 16. godini, otkrio je da je njegova popularnost na društvenim mrežama počela da raste kada je ofarbao svoju kosu. Danas ima više od 335.000 pratilaca.
When I look on sunset I think about myself. Is my time ending? I pass life like thunder on night sky and I realize that clock won't stop. I workout everyday, take care about my health but time passes. Remember that you are only boss of your time and it depends on you what you do with your life. What would you chose – sitting in front of TV or enjoying life?
On je veoma aktivan na ovoj društvenoj mreži gdje kači svoje fotografije iz teretane, kao i one bez majice na kojima se vide njegovi definisani mišići.
Mnogi ga upoređuju sa poznatim italijanskim biznismenom Đanlukom koji je takođe slavu stekao zahvaljujući isklesanom tijelu.
This is me in my natural habitat, surrounded by tons of heavy objects /metal. Keep on lifting . Photo by @fotoman6 . . . #biceps #musclemodel #shredded #motywacja #fitness #sixpack #gym #fit #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #beastmode #abs #gymmotivation #motivation #beast #determination #results #workhard #hardwork #discipline #fitness #fitspiration #gymtime #trainhard #staystrong #bestrong #beast #fit body #bodyperfect
