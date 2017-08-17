Potrošio bogatstvo da izgleda starije: Kako vam se sada sviđa ovaj zavodnik?

My transformation 2007-2017 You don't belive me? At the time nobody belive in me --- --- 💪For more motivation:⤵ @magda_m_108 my 😍 #fitfam #strong #instafit #muscle #fitlife #fitspo #beard #training #hustle #hot #poland #workout #handsome #model #aesthetics #lifestyle #ripped #gymselfie #noexcuses #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #bodybuilding #6pack #diet #physique #fitnessaddict #fitnesslifestyle #bodybuildingmotivation #aesthetics #fitnessfreak

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak - Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:29am PDT