Showbiz pokazale pravo lice

Poznate ljepotice ovako izgledaju u danima izolacije

Upravo 12:38
Izvor:

Iako smo većinu njih navikli da gledamo na glamuroznim događajima, crvenom tepihu ili naslovnim stranama časopisa, slavne ljepotice pokazale su da smo u ovim tmurnim vremenima svi jednaki, od krvi i mesa. Iza tone šminke i svijetla reflektora kriju se sasvim obične žene koje se u svoja četiri zida ponašaju isto kao i svi mi.

I one jedva čekaju da stignu kući, izađu iz haljina, izuju štikle, navuku pidžamu, skinu šminku i puste kožu da diše, a protekli dani su kao stvoreni za to. Neke dane provode na suncu u svom dvorištu, neke na udobnom kauču, a neke u šetnji prirodom, ali sve do jedne pokazale su svojim pratiocima da im šminka nije potrebna da bi izgledale i osjećale se lijepo.

Pogledajte koje se sve poznate ljepotice se ne stide da se pojave na društvenim mrežama bez trunke šminke.

Helen Miren

Bar Rafaeli

View this post on Instagram

Post workout 🏋🏼‍♀️ wearing @hoodiesil

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Dženuari Džons

View this post on Instagram

Puppy smooches helping me through tuendsday 😫

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Ivanka Tramp

Kejt Hadson

Zoe Saldana

Aleksa Čang

Dru Barimor

Maraja Keri

View this post on Instagram

Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Gvinet Paltrou

View this post on Instagram

WFH with some moral support 💚

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Šeron Stoun

View this post on Instagram

Pillow talk 💋🙋🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on

Hejli Biber

Tags

avatar
1000
Send this to a friend