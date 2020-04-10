Poznate ljepotice ovako izgledaju u danima izolacije

Iako smo većinu njih navikli da gledamo na glamuroznim događajima, crvenom tepihu ili naslovnim stranama časopisa, slavne ljepotice pokazale su da smo u ovim tmurnim vremenima svi jednaki, od krvi i mesa. Iza tone šminke i svijetla reflektora kriju se sasvim obične žene koje se u svoja četiri zida ponašaju isto kao i svi mi.
I one jedva čekaju da stignu kući, izađu iz haljina, izuju štikle, navuku pidžamu, skinu šminku i puste kožu da diše, a protekli dani su kao stvoreni za to. Neke dane provode na suncu u svom dvorištu, neke na udobnom kauču, a neke u šetnji prirodom, ali sve do jedne pokazale su svojim pratiocima da im šminka nije potrebna da bi izgledale i osjećale se lijepo.
Pogledajte koje se sve poznate ljepotice se ne stide da se pojave na društvenim mrežama bez trunke šminke.
Helen Miren
Bar Rafaeli
Dženuari Džons
Ivanka Tramp
Kejt Hadson
View this post on Instagram
I’m no professional but I learned how to make a homemade mask and thought I would share. I know a lot of people are looking for them and can’t get ahold of them so I’m the meantime a little DIY may be helpful. Remember, this does not prevent you from breathing in droplets but could prevent you from infecting anyone if you are with virus but asymptomatic. Take care out there! Stay healthy ❤️ Love, Kate
Zoe Saldana
Aleksa Čang
Dru Barimor
View this post on Instagram
I am honored to be in the company of beauty pioneers that I truly admire. The reason why… is what makes me the most proud! To put our first responders first! And do what is bigger and more important than anything right now. As the world chooses our new super heroes, and shines the light on these humans who defy strength and courage! I am so grateful to be a part of a community that is trying to direct the focus on the first responders! @flowerbeauty for #TheBeautyUnited @thebeautyunited #frontlinerespondersfund
Maraja Keri
Gvinet Paltrou
Šeron Stoun
Hejli Biber