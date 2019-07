Prodaje se pismo u kojem Tupak ostavlja Madonu, cijena 100 hiljada dolara

View this post on Instagram

One of the most significant music artifacts to ever come to auction. This handwritten love letter from Tupac Shakur to Madonna is being offered at auction for the first time ever. This now famous, extremely personal, three-page handwritten and signed letter was written by Tupac Shakur to Madonna from prison. Tupac addressed the letter to "M", dated it, "Jan 15 1995, 9:30 A.M." and signed it "Always, 2PAC, Tupac Shakur" in black ink on lined paper. The deep connection between Tupac and Madonna is seen throughout the letter. He writes about their relationship in terms of race and celebrity status, and how societal norms affect their relationship, writing "I must apologize to you. Because like you said I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren't worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman." He further writes about his fears about his own death, which he feared would come soon, writing, "If there is any information you can share with me regarding Jack & crew please do it could very well be a matter of live & death". The letter is going up for sale in less than a week on July 17th!