Provela 24 godine kao njegova ljubavnica: Fatalna Jugoslovenka zavela najvećeg reditelja na svijetu

View this post on Instagram

Croatian actress Oja Kodar, who had her film introduction in Orson Welles' documentary/comedy of manners, "F for Fake" (1973). This smart and highly entertaining film features two antiheroes, Hungarian art forger Elmyr de Hory, and author Clifford Irving, who created a fraudulent autobiography of Howard Hughes, as well as a biography about de Hory, called, appropriately, "Fake." #FforFake #OjaKodar #OrsonWelles #FrancoisReichenbach #CliffordIrving #ElmyrdeHory