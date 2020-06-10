Selena Gomez prepustila Instagram profil crnačkim liderima

Ukoliko pratite Selenu Gomez na Instagramu primijetili ste da se ne njenom profilu u zadnje vrijeme ne nalaze selfiji ili promo fotografije slavne pop pjevačice. Razlog tome je što je Gomezova profil na Instagramu prepustila ljudima koji se bore protiv rasizma u okviru pokreta Blak lives matter.
“What led to this racial crisis?” ⠀ ⠀ History shows us that culture—images, films, music, literature—not law alone, has led to this racial crisis and our focus on police violence. Culture is a powerful tool. It creates narratives that can honor human life or denigrate it.⠀ ⠀ Law alone did not result in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Travyon Martin, or any of the other unnamed lives lost due to racial terror. Law combined with culture shapes our social narratives. It can justify biases and stereotypes with deadly consequences. ⠀ ⠀ But this is also the good news. It means that we all have a role to play by how we shape, make, and engage with the culture around us. ⠀ ⠀ This is a 1 day Instagram class called, “How to See in a Racial Crisis.” You will get a new set of tools in the posts and stories through resources and artists to follow. Our 4 topics:⠀ ⠀ 1) Racial Terror as Culture (What is the connection between the history of lynching and the racial violence we are witnessing today?)⠀ ⠀ 2) Racial Bias in Media, Photography, and Tech (We’ll discuss how stereotypes and counternarratives are reinforced by culture)⠀ ⠀ 3) The Cultural Tie between Policing and Slavery (How did slave patrols, the surveillance of black bodies via the Fugitive Slave Act, and convict leasing help develop our police force?) ⠀ ⠀ 4) The Power of the Public Square (What does it mean to still have Confederate monuments in public?)⠀ ⠀ These are 4 arenas of our cultural battleground: Media, Images, Public Symbols, and Spectacles. Racial terror has impacted them all.⠀ ⠀ How we choose to see each day can be a form of daily activism. Understanding this is the mission of the @visionandjustice project. ⠀ ⠀ Please post in the comments and I’ll engage with as many of your questions as I can! I’m saluting Selena Gomez for turning over her platform for the purpose of education and justice for all. Thank you! Special thanks to @radcliffe.institute, @fordfoundation, Whiting Foundation, Lambent Foundation, @hutchinscenter, @americanrep, @harvardartmuseums, @aperturefnd, my colleagues, students, and many more for their support. Please be well and safe!⠀ ⠀ — @sarahelizabethlewis1
Pop zvijezda i glumica je priznala da joj je teško da nađe prave riječi kada je riječ o protestima Black Lives Matter koji su rezultat ubistva Džordža Flojda. On je preminuo nakon što je policajac prilikom hapšenja koljenom vršio pritisak na njegov vrat.
I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe Photo: Pacific Press
Pjevačica vjeruje da će njenim brojnim fanovima, kojih ima 178 miliona na Instagramu, koristiti da čuju gas crnačkih lidera.
I’m one of the co-creators of @blklivesmatter and run the @blackfutureslab where we work to make Black communities powerful in politics. Taking a minute here to talk about what’s going on, explain why people are protesting, and provide ways for you to get involved. Thank you to Selena for giving us this platform! And thanks to you all for listening. Check out my story for resources and ways to get involved in this moment, and after. Talk to you soon!⠀ ⠀ — Alicia Garza (@chasinggarza)
“Mučila sam se da pronađem prave riječi o ovom važnom trenutku u istoriji. Nakon što sam razmislila kako na najbolji način da iskoristim društvene mreže, odlučila sam da moramo čuti više od crnačkih lidera. U narednim danima ću im dati šansu da preuzmu moj profil na Instagramu te da direktno govore svima nama. Svi imamo obavezu da budemo bolji, a možemo početi slušajući otvorenog srca i uma”, poručila je Selena.
Ona je prošle sedmice rekla da ne može “da sjedi u tišini” nakon što je čula za smrt Flojda u Mineapolisu, piše Metro.