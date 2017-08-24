Showbiz

Slikala se za “Plejboj”: Ona je ponijela titulu najseksi mame

24/08/2017 08:38

Manekenka Ildiko Ferenci je “očarala” 800.000 pratilaca na Instagramu.

Svojim izazovnim nastupom ponijela je titulu najseksi mame, a osim što pokazuje i da mame mogu da budu “zavodnice” ona promoviše i dojenje u javnosti.

Ildiko Ferenci rodila je Daniela prije 16 mjeseci i kaže da se od tada osjeća “još više seksi”.

“Tijelo mi se promijenilo, sad ga još više volim. Ima nešto u majčinstvu”, rekla je Ferenci koja je poslije porođaja pozirala za “Playboy”.

“Mene je trudnoća zaista promijenila. Govorili su mi da će mi sin uništiti tijelo, ali to nije tačno”, ispričala je.

Ildiko se prije manekenstva bavila glumom, pojavila se u televizijskim serijama kao što su “Smallville” i “Flash Gordon”.

Tagovi

Ostavite komentar prvi!

avatar
1000
wpDiscuz

Send this to a friend