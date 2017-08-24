Slikala se za “Plejboj”: Ona je ponijela titulu najseksi mame

Manekenka Ildiko Ferenci je “očarala” 800.000 pratilaca na Instagramu.
Svojim izazovnim nastupom ponijela je titulu najseksi mame, a osim što pokazuje i da mame mogu da budu “zavodnice” ona promoviše i dojenje u javnosti.
Where there is no struggle, there is no strength💥💪🏻👑 You know what I'm talking about my loves❤💥💎 …even our greatest tragedies are our most valuable gifts! Love you all! 💋 swimwear @ifluxuryswim kicks @louboutinworld #hair and #makeup @spicylilpepper #inspiration #bikini #fashion #swag #mom #goals #luxury #cute #beautiful #bestoftheday #instagood #jetsetter #travel #fitness #gym #baby #entrepreneur #love
Ildiko Ferenci rodila je Daniela prije 16 mjeseci i kaže da se od tada osjeća “još više seksi”.
“Tijelo mi se promijenilo, sad ga još više volim. Ima nešto u majčinstvu”, rekla je Ferenci koja je poslije porođaja pozirala za “Playboy”.
#9monthspregnant ❤ This morning I was asked when I felt the most sexiest and beautiful. Hands down I have to say when I was #pregnant ❤ Best time of my life in every way 👑even the bedroom. 😘 I get so many questions from moms & moms to be 💎❤I will be answering and sharing tips on my snap @spicylilpepper love you all xo Life capture @jasegraphics Body swag @mamamioskincare #cute #beautiful #bestoftheday #instagood #jetsetter #travel #fitness #gym #goals #luxury
“Mene je trudnoća zaista promijenila. Govorili su mi da će mi sin uništiti tijelo, ali to nije tačno”, ispričala je.
2017 Goals: Break all the rules.❤️ So reckless when I'm rockin my @ifLuxurySwim I dream it, I work hard, I run it, I take what's mine! #Slay 💎 #blogger #love #bikini #fashion #fashionblogger #fashion #swag #mom #goals #luxury #cute #beautiful #bestoftheday #instagood #jetsetter #travel #fitness #gym #shotshow
Ildiko se prije manekenstva bavila glumom, pojavila se u televizijskim serijama kao što su “Smallville” i “Flash Gordon”.
Stand by my side as I raise my ceiling! Let's be sensational.💕✨⭐️ Surround yourself ONLY with the ones that challenge you, inspire you to strive for growth and make you BETTER. Swimwear @ifLuxruySwim Crystal kicks @giuseppezanottidesign #fitmom #healthy #blogger #fashion #fashion #luxury #instagood #bestoftheday #love #gym #fitness
