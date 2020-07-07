Sultanija Hurem ima novi biznis pored glume

Glumica Merjem Uzerli, odlučila je da u rodnom gradu Berlinu otvori prodavnicu slatkiša 10. jula. Glumica turskih korijena koju naš region pamti kao sultaniju Hurem iz serije “Sulejman veličanstvenih”, najavila je otvaranje radnje u kojoj će prodavati veganske slatkiše.
10.july I m OPENING up my first NOSH NOSH Shop in berlin @noshnoshberlin #comingsoon 🎊😎🥰 it’s about tasty and healthy delicious pieces 🥜🍫🍧☕️🥤 this is just the start of a beautiful journey – first in berlin then hopefully all over the world ! Me and my friends created a place where we want you to feel Home 🏡 ❤️ and enjoy the highest quality of our delicious offers… Almonds / Nuts gluten-free vegan chocolate Milk chocolate Our amazing „spoon Kakao“ 😱🥰 🥄 Macarons Jams Two times world championship ice cream 🍨🥰 Olive oil Coffee Tea And many many more … visit us at NOSH NOSH Hackescher Markt @noshnoshberlin #food #healthy #gourmet #berlin #shop #hackeschermarkt #chocolate #icecream #jam #olives #oliveoil #nuts #kakao #highquality #noshnosh #noshnoshberlin #deliciouspieces 🥜
U ponudi Merjemine radnje, koju otvara sa prijateljima, biće kafa, čajevi, sladoled, čokolada i poslastice bez glutena.
Merjem od Sulejmana nismo vidjeli u zapaženom projektu. Ona radije putuje svijetom, učestvuje u koferencijama, bavi se modom i povremeno snimi nešto što joj se dopadne. Prioritet joj je ćerka koju sama podiže.
Mediji su ranije ove godine pisali da će zaigrati u filmu čija je radnja smještena u Saveznoj republici Jugoslaviji u vrijeme NATO bombardovanja.