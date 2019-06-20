Upoznajte Kristinu: Seks bomba, psihotarapeut i umjetnica

View this post on Instagram

Attract what you Expect: your thoughts are powerful they are vibrational and they can create revolutions, movements and global change. If thoughts are that powerful I would begin practicing and choosing to hold ones that are uplifting and will create ripples of love and strength. The thoughts you focus on are what can manifest in your life. You are deserving of good things. Expect good things. Reflect what you Desire: you may be one of those women who have a criteria for an ideal mate. I know I am guilty of this and ladies none of us are perfect but if I want a man who is a writer, philosopher or an intellectual I would begin to read more books. If you want a man who is in perfect fit condition with an eight pack with a nice derriere, then I would encourage you to learn how to meal prep and hit yoga or a Pilates class a couple times a week. Be the reflection of whom you desire. Become what you Respect: Surround your self with motivated, inspiring and loving people. Choose a mentor that can add value to your life. We all need mentorship. All the world’s leaders has a mentor an accountability partner someone who will ignite passion in them or encourage them to stay the course when the road gets tough. When I see someone whom I respect I learn from him or her. I read their books, attend their webinars, listen to their podcast and study them so I can learn and grow.#positivevibes#startwithyou#startwithyourthoughts#positivevibration #motivationalquotes