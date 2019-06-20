Upoznajte Kristinu: Seks bomba, psihotarapeut i umjetnica

Kristina Seifert je ljepotica iz Rumunije koja je u svijet poznatih ušla sa 16 godina kao model. Kada je odlučila da modelingom prestane da se bavi, karijeru nije nastavila u oblasti mode već je odlučila da uloži u obrazovanje.
Inspirisana majkom, koja joj je oslonac i najveća podrška, Kristina je završila studije psihologije u Temišvaru i ima zvanje klinički psiholog. Modeling joj je, kaže, pomogao da razvije komunikacijske vještine pa je to odlučila da usavrši i stekla master u oblasti Javni govor.
Posvetila se i novom, popularnom zanimanju “lafkouč”. Danas je motivacioni govornik koji pomaže ljudima, a svoje inspirativne citate rado dijeli besplatno – na Instagramu.
Attract what you Expect: your thoughts are powerful they are vibrational and they can create revolutions, movements and global change. If thoughts are that powerful I would begin practicing and choosing to hold ones that are uplifting and will create ripples of love and strength. The thoughts you focus on are what can manifest in your life. You are deserving of good things. Expect good things. Reflect what you Desire: you may be one of those women who have a criteria for an ideal mate. I know I am guilty of this and ladies none of us are perfect but if I want a man who is a writer, philosopher or an intellectual I would begin to read more books. If you want a man who is in perfect fit condition with an eight pack with a nice derriere, then I would encourage you to learn how to meal prep and hit yoga or a Pilates class a couple times a week. Be the reflection of whom you desire. Become what you Respect: Surround your self with motivated, inspiring and loving people. Choose a mentor that can add value to your life. We all need mentorship. All the world’s leaders has a mentor an accountability partner someone who will ignite passion in them or encourage them to stay the course when the road gets tough. When I see someone whom I respect I learn from him or her. I read their books, attend their webinars, listen to their podcast and study them so I can learn and grow.#positivevibes#startwithyou#startwithyourthoughts#positivevibration #motivationalquotes
Na listi zanimanja ove zgodne Rumunke nalazi se i “influenserka” budući da ima mnogo pratilaca na društvenim mrežama, a ima i svoju veb stranicu.
Kristina se, takođe, od malih nogu bavi slikanjem.