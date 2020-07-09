Zbog nosa je bio zlostavljan, a danas zahvaljujući njemu postao je model

Džastin Stjuart je tinejdžer iz Nju Džersija. Rođen je sa veoma rijetkim deformitetom nosa koji mu u djetinjstvu nije smetao.
Ipak, njegovi su vršnjaci mislili drugačije. Pretrpio je brojna dobacivanja i nasilje od strane školskih drugova.
“Kod kuće su me smatrali sebi jednakim. U školi je bilo zastrašujuće. Zvali su me pogrdnim imenima. Bio je to šok za mene”, kaže Džastin, prenosi Metro.
Išao je na dvije operacije da popravi disanje jer, kako kaže, izgled mu nije važan. Uprkos svemu, osjećao se dobro u svojoj koži.
View this post on Instagram
This Sunday we’re taking it all the way back!! Due to the recent activity on my account I thought it would be best to go on live solo this Sunday. I would like to use that time for my new followers to be able to get to know me more. So I will be sharing my story, from beginning to end, and also answering as many of your questions as I can as well! If you have a question that you would like to see me answer this Sunday for Smiling Within Sunday’s you can either drop it in the comments below, or send me a DM! You can ask me ANYTHING! See you all on Sunday! 💜
Na Instagramu su ga uočili predstavnici modne agencije i zvali ga na slikanje. Iskustvo pred kamerom ocijenio je kao neprijatno, ali nije ispustio priliku koja mu je pružena.
View this post on Instagram
Since I gained 1000 followers in less than 12 hours I wanted to say hey to y’all 😭❤️ Super blessed for all the blessings that God has given me over the past four weeks. Just remember guys, if you can’t believe in miracles, then believe in yourself. When you want something bad enough, let that drive push you to make it happen. Sometimes you’ll run into brick walls that are put there to test you. Find a way around them and stay focused on your dream. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. ✨ #foreversmilingwithin
Kad je potpisao ugovor sa agencijom, majka mu je otkrila da je upravo njegov nos razlog što su ga zvali za saradnju jer je zbog njega jedinstven i izdvaja se iz mase.