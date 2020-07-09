Showbiz Izdvaja se iz mase

Zbog nosa je bio zlostavljan, a danas zahvaljujući njemu postao je model

Džastin Stjuart je tinejdžer iz Nju Džersija. Rođen je sa veoma rijetkim deformitetom nosa koji mu u djetinjstvu nije smetao.

Ipak, njegovi su vršnjaci mislili drugačije. Pretrpio je brojna dobacivanja i nasilje od strane školskih drugova.

“Kod kuće su me smatrali sebi jednakim. U školi je bilo zastrašujuće. Zvali su me pogrdnim imenima. Bio je to šok za mene”, kaže Džastin, prenosi Metro.

Išao je na dvije operacije da popravi disanje jer, kako kaže, izgled mu nije važan. Uprkos svemu, osjećao se dobro u svojoj koži.

Na Instagramu su ga uočili predstavnici modne agencije i zvali ga na slikanje. Iskustvo pred kamerom ocijenio je kao neprijatno, ali nije ispustio priliku koja mu je pružena.

I come at peace, my heart is already set on fire 🤎

Kad je potpisao ugovor sa agencijom, majka mu je otkrila da je upravo njegov nos razlog što su ga zvali za saradnju jer je zbog njega jedinstven i izdvaja se iz mase.

