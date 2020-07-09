Zbog nosa je bio zlostavljan, a danas zahvaljujući njemu postao je model

View this post on Instagram

This Sunday we’re taking it all the way back!! Due to the recent activity on my account I thought it would be best to go on live solo this Sunday. I would like to use that time for my new followers to be able to get to know me more. So I will be sharing my story, from beginning to end, and also answering as many of your questions as I can as well! If you have a question that you would like to see me answer this Sunday for Smiling Within Sunday’s you can either drop it in the comments below, or send me a DM! You can ask me ANYTHING! See you all on Sunday! 💜