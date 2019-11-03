Zgodna Britanka priznala: Koristila sam Instagram da bih spavala sa muškarcima

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to the lovely people of Denmark today for the Feature in their Best Selling Newspaper discussing ‘Diary of a Sex Addict.’ The book I wrote which was inspired by my Own Struggle with Sex Addiction. Sex Addiction is a problem that continues to be an issue for people Worldwide. Addiction is an illness & it causes suffering and our lives to fall apart In ways which feel like we are constantly being tortured. I hope and pray for all addicts everywhere to get the help they need. We all deserve love and happiness . Never be ashamed of being an addict; you are a good person regardless of your past. I’ve had such a good response from this piece that it is making me want to visit Denmark; the people are so loving, accepting and kind. We all need more of this in our lives so give this to others. They are the Keys to helping yourself and others. If you are suffering and would like to get help here are some practical ways in which you can help yourself 🖤Attend 12 step meetings & Addict groups 🖤 Meditate 🖤 Exercise At least 3 times per week 🖤 See a Therapist 🖤 Talk to and Connect With Others 🖤Accept Yourself and tell yourself every day ‘I am Enough.’