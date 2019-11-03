Zgodna Britanka priznala: Koristila sam Instagram da bih spavala sa muškarcima

Otkad se Instagram pojavio 2010. godine, milioni korisnika su otvorili svoje profile krenuvši u borbu za prikupljanje pratilaca i lajkova. Mnogi su od svojih onlajn života napravili unosnu karijeru, dok su neki, poput Lori Džejd Vudruf, zbog društvenih mreža produbili svoju seksualnu opsesiju.
Thank you to the lovely people of Denmark today for the Feature in their Best Selling Newspaper discussing ‘Diary of a Sex Addict.’ The book I wrote which was inspired by my Own Struggle with Sex Addiction. Sex Addiction is a problem that continues to be an issue for people Worldwide. Addiction is an illness & it causes suffering and our lives to fall apart In ways which feel like we are constantly being tortured. I hope and pray for all addicts everywhere to get the help they need. We all deserve love and happiness . Never be ashamed of being an addict; you are a good person regardless of your past. I’ve had such a good response from this piece that it is making me want to visit Denmark; the people are so loving, accepting and kind. We all need more of this in our lives so give this to others. They are the Keys to helping yourself and others. If you are suffering and would like to get help here are some practical ways in which you can help yourself 🖤Attend 12 step meetings & Addict groups 🖤 Meditate 🖤 Exercise At least 3 times per week 🖤 See a Therapist 🖤 Talk to and Connect With Others 🖤Accept Yourself and tell yourself every day ‘I am Enough.’
Lori ističe da aplikacije poput Instagrama djeluju kao droge koje su hranile njenu želju za seksom.
“Instagram je igralište puno iskušenja. Društveni mediji podstiču žene da stavljaju sadržaj koje inače ne bi”, rekla je atraktivna plavuša iz Velike Britanije.
“U mojoj najgoroj fazi zavisnosti bila sam opsjednuta idejom spavanja sa strancima. A društveni mediji su to učinili zastrašujuće jednostavnim za ostvariti. Zaboravi na odlazak u bar, ili korištenje dosadnih aplikacija za ljubavne sastanke, Instagram mi je omogućio da si u toplini svog doma, besplatno, nađem partnera”, otkrila je.
Priznala je da je do sada spavala oko 200 muškaraca, a na vrhuncu zavisnosti imala je seksualne odnose sa tri nepoznata muškarca sedmično.
It’s been great talking to the People of my hometown Sheffield this week in @thesheffieldstar about my new business venture. Loosing my son Arthur gave me the strength and determination to be totally Fearless in life and go after my dreams with everything that I have. 🦋I now help others to heal, transform and change. The services I offer both online, face to face and via pre recorded video include; Astrological Birth Chart Analysis, Psychic Readings & Psychotherapy. 🦋It takes time to heal from grief; we all need to talk and open up more to each other. Our vulnerabilities and sadness are not weak and are a part of life. Stuffing down your feelings and emotions will only prolong the pain ; so let it out and feel. Love from Laurie xxx #sheffield #griefrecovery #love #press #uk #yorkshire #derbyshire #kelhamisland #astrology #tarot #healing #childhoodwounds #transformation #change #mentalhealth
Lori, koja je sada kvalifikovani terapeut, kaže da je za nju seks bio samo brz način kako da popuni unutrašnju prazninu.
“Osjećala sam se tako prazno iznutra zbog čega sam čeznula za prisnošću i bliskošću. Zbog toga bih oblačila u provokativnu odjeću i fotke objavljivala na Instagramu. Za samo nekoliko trenutaka bih dobijala brojne komplimente i poruke nepoznatih muškaraca”, ispričala je te dodala:
“Društvene mreže su mi omogućile da na jednostavan način privučem pažnju, ali trebalo mi je par godina da shvatim koliko je štetna takva vrsta pažnje koja se isključivo zasniva na mom izgledu”.
Lori se prisjetila jednog neprijatnog iskustva koje ju je natjerao da ode na odvikavanje iako, ističe, mogla je da zavriš tragično jer nije obraćala pažnju na svoju sigurnost.
“Bio je petak veče i bila sam preuzbuđena što se nalazim s novim nepoznatim tipom. Rekao mi je da sam jako lijepa, a kada smo došli do kreveta, postao je grub zbog čega sam bila uplašena. To je bio trenutak u kojem sam shvatila da je moja opsesija otišla predaleko i da moram nešto da preduzmem”, prisjetila se.
Saying No. It's something we all struggle to do at times but is your inability to say no costing you your future Goals and happiness? If we all said yes to every invitation to go out, to every request of a favour or every social occassion; that takes a huge amount of time and and energy away from what truly matters. Time is precious; its the one thing we all have equality in and something we can never get back. It's nice to socialise, go on holidays and help people out but are the people you choose to spend time with helping or hindering you? The company we keep has a huge effect on our lives and should be carefully considered. I often ask myself ; "Does this serve my higher purpose and the most important Goals I have in my Life?" This helps me to decide whether to Say yes or no. Saying no isn't easy; we are all programmed to want people to like us from the times we lived in Tribes and needed to fit in and be liked in order to survive. If your Goals and dreams are important; saying no is something to become more comfortable with. Saying no gets easier with practice but is an important indicator of high self esteem and being focused what truly matters to you. We need to be social with other humans; it is a deep need but we must be careful to not unevenly tip the scales to where saying yes to things is a form of procrastination or avoidence of ones own destiny here on Earth. Chase your dreams and run with those who share your determination and high standards
Isti dan se prijavila na program za odvikavanje, zbog čega je uspjela da apstinira od seksa pola godine. Lori n Instagram više ne postavlja provokativne fotografije, a period seksualne zavisnosti pretočila je u knjigu.
Piše i erotske priče, bavi se astrologijom, a svoju omiljenu društvenu mrežu sada koristi i da ukaže na problem zavisnosti o seksu.
