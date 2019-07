Zgodni Hrvat žrtva krađe identiteta, njegovim lažnim profilima žene slale novac

View this post on Instagram

I like people who venture out. Mentally. People who like to have deep intellectual conversations with me than just “hey what’s up lol”. The type of people who actually try to reach the corners of my mind and bring out different parts of me that are hard for me to express. Tug and pull. Ask me how I feel. Ask me about my past. Question me about why I am the way I am. Bring me out of my comfort zone. 👏🏻 . Wearing @tommyhilfiger Summer collection 19 👕