Aronove ilustracije su kombinacije likova iz raznih crtanih filmova

Ljubitelji stripova i crtanih filmova znaju da se povremeno dešava da se neki od likova ukrste u specijalnim epizodama, ali to često zna da ostane i samo na nivou mašte, odnosno želje njihovih ljubitelja. Međutim, kada su u pitanju nezvanični crteži fanova, sve je moguće.
To nam pokazuje i Aron Kreg, umjetnik iz Australije, čiji radovi su prepuni nostalgičnih referenci na popularne crtane filmove iz 70-ih, 80-ih i 90-ih, uz poneke moderne. On je veliki ljubitelj crtanih filmova iz produkcije Hana-Barbera, Warner Bros, Simpsonovih, Gospodara svemira i mnogih drugih. Svaki od njegovih radova predstavlja amalgam dva lika koji inače nemaju nikakve veze jedan sa drugim, a opet se nekako uklapaju.
U Aronovim radovima skoro sve je moguće, a to nam prikazuje putem svog Instagram profila.
SOLD 🔥 “Captain Cavesmurf” Acrylic on 240gsm Lexell Canvas Acrylic Paper. 42cm x 30cm. • A recent favourite for sure 💙❤️ • #aaroncraigart #heman #captaincavesmurf #captaincaveman #smurf #mashup #fineart #popart #stupidkrap #painting #mashpop #papasmurf #popart #popartist #cartoon
“Charbroiled Popaganda” Acrylic and marker on 270gsm canvas stock 30cm x 30cm ➖ Had a lot of fun with this one painted for the Sub/Version group show opening on April 10 at Alpha Gallery in Sydney as part of the Bein Narly festival. DM for sales inquiries 🍔❤️✌️ ➖ #aaroncraigart #popmash #popaganda #popart #popartist #carlsjr #artcollector #lowbrowart
“Plastic Princess” SOLD Acrylic on 270gsm canvas stock 30cm x 30cm ➖ New pieces will be available on my new site soon. ✨ ➖ #aaroncraigart #popmash #popaganda #popart #popartist #nestle #artcollector #lowbrowart #shera #sorceress #motu #heman #mastersoftheuniverse #grayskull
🌟Down to the last 10 of my latest screen print “Fred As Beastman”. A massive thank you to everyone who has picked one up ☺️🙏 The last 10 are available now from STUPIDKRAP.COM @stupidkrap 💥Link in bio💥 ➖ #aaroncraigart #motu #popmash #popart #stupidkrap #beastman #fredflintstone #heman #screenprint #artcollector #lowbrowart #popartist
“The Odd Pod 6”. Acrylic paint on 270gsm Lexell canvas paper. Now available from my online shop. Check them via the link in my bio. Thanks for looking! #aaroncraig #aaroncraigart #popmash #popart #sunshinecoast #lowbrowart #stupidkrap #gargamel #astroboy #mickeymouse #spongebobface
NEW PAINTING / The Odd Pod 4 ➖ This is now available from my online store 💥Link in my bio💥 ➖ 30cm x 30cm (12” x 12”) Acrylic on 270gsm Lexell canvas stock Blind stamped, signed and titled ➖ #aaroncraigart #aaroncraig #popmash #theoddpod #popart #popartist #lowbrow #mickeymouse #hulk #cartoon #stupidkrap #hannabarbera #sunshinecoast
NEW PAINTING / The Odd Pod 3 30cm x 30cm (12” x 12”) Acrylic on 270gsm Lexell canvas stock Blind stamped, signed and titled ➖ This is now available from my online store 💥Link in my bio💥. I recently launched my new site which shows the majority of my paintings of the last 12 months. I added a store where I’ll be making affordable original pieces available from time to time. ➖ #aaroncraigart #aaroncraig #popmash #theoddpod #popart #popartist #lowbrow #papasmurf #spongebob #cartoon #stupidkrap #hannabarbera #sunshinecoast
Here’s my piece “Asterix and the Thunder God” for @outregallery LOCALS exhibition, opening on Feb 14 💘 (great idea for a date night) in Melbourne. This is the first time I’ve painted mighty Thor which is special to me because it’s my oldest sons name, and because Thor just rips in general… also, Asterix! Did anyone else have to race all the other kids to their school library to try and borrow the Asterix books when they were young? ✌️ good memories ✌️ please contact the gallery for sales ➖ #aaroncraigart #popmash #mashpop #thor #mightythor #asterix #popart #popartist #outregallery #melbourne #artcollector #Lowbrowart