Aronove ilustracije su kombinacije likova iz raznih crtanih filmova

Ljubitelji stripova i crtanih filmova znaju da se povremeno dešava da se neki od likova ukrste u specijalnim epizodama, ali to često zna da ostane i samo na nivou mašte, odnosno želje njihovih ljubitelja. Međutim, kada su u pitanju nezvanični crteži fanova, sve je moguće.

To nam pokazuje i Aron Kreg, umjetnik iz Australije, čiji radovi su prepuni nostalgičnih referenci na popularne crtane filmove iz 70-ih, 80-ih i 90-ih, uz poneke moderne. On je veliki ljubitelj crtanih filmova iz produkcije Hana-Barbera, Warner Bros, Simpsonovih, Gospodara svemira i mnogih drugih. Svaki od njegovih radova predstavlja amalgam dva lika koji inače nemaju nikakve veze jedan sa drugim, a opet se nekako uklapaju.

U Aronovim radovima skoro sve je moguće, a to nam prikazuje putem svog Instagram profila.

 

