Never imagined the first time my parents would meet my daughter would be through a sliding glass door. ❤️⠀ ⠀ When we had our daughter a few weeks ago both of my parents were sick with COVID-19. They were quarantined at home, and very quickly as things with COVID escalated all of our plans for support for birth and postpartum changed. I was feeling nervous for both of them and very nervous for how the first few weeks of postpartum would look.⠀ ⠀ Fast forward to today, they are both recovered and feeling healthy and the first few weeks with our baby have gone mostly well.⠀ ⠀ This is not what any of us expected. These times are challenging. I’m not immune to these challenges. I’ve cried about COVID, worried about my parents and all the others who are sick, lost sleep, grieved over the postpartum l had planned and more.⠀ ⠀ But I’ve also witnessed the kindness of strangers, the amazing care of hospital staff and midwives. I’ve seen healing, had a positive birth experience, felt love and prayers from others, and experienced amazing friends and family helping from a distance. ⠀ ⠀ These times are scary, hard, AND there is still good, light, and joy. ⠀ ⠀ Did I plan for my parents to meet their grandchild through a sliding door? No. But am I thankful that they could be healthy enough to meet their grandchild through a sliding door? So much yes.❤️❤️❤️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Whatever emotion you are going through today, know it’s ok to feel it. It’s ok to feel the grief or the joy. You are not alone in it, we may be apart but we are in this together!