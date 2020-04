Buriganga, rijeka koja liči na deponiju

View this post on Instagram

Tag someone that wants to travel to #bangladesh. This photo, of several small #boats, was taken in the #portofdhaka, #dhaka, #bangladesh🇧🇩. The Port of Dhaka is a major #riverport on the #BurigangaRiver. The Sadarghat means City Wharf. Originally, it was built as a place for landing of boats, launches and even ships coming to Dhaka from other places. Hundreds of boats and launches arrive at and depart from Sadarghat. Thanks to @rez.alam for this brilliant photo!