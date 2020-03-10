Zanimljivosti

Čak i šahtovi mogu biti umjetnost

16:00 16:00
Izvor:

Japan je zemlja puna umjetnosti. Nešto od toga je smješteno u muzejima i galerijama, ali dosta umjetničkih djela nalazi se bukvalno ispod naših nogu. Ukoliko vas put ponese u tu daleku azijsku zemlju, obratite pažnju kuda hodate jer Japanci cijene da i šahtovi mogu da budu umjetnička djela.

Tokom 1980-ih godina japanska vlada donijela je odluku da standardizuje kanalizacione sisteme u zemlji ali u tome ih je dočekao otpor lokalnih zajednica. Savjet je ponudio ljudima priliku da izaberu svoje dizajnere da dizajniraju šaht poklopce. Danas 95 % opština u Japanu koristi dizajnirane poklopce.

View this post on Instagram

Drainspotting in Japan! The art engraved on hundreds of different manholes found across the country tell a tale of the town or region. The designs symbolize local landmarks, history, culture, nature and more. A tea-picker on the manhole covers of Kikugawa in Shizuoka Prefecture hints at the region’s long history of growing tea. The green tea of Kikugawa being one of its distinctive varieties. 🍵 See more: Drainspotters – #1 Green Tea. . . #Drainspotters #drainspotting #manholecovers #manholecoversofjapan #greentea #kikugawa #shizuokaprefecture #fukamushicha #deepsteamedtea #japanesetea #japaneseculture #japanesetradition #instagramjapan #japan #japantrip #japantravel #nhkworld #nhkworldjapan #nhk

A post shared by NHK WORLD-JAPAN (@nhkworldjapan) on

Projekti su privukli pažnju “drainspottersa” koji idu u potragu za šaht poklopcima i slikaju ih. Japansko društvo za šaht poklopce smatra da danas ima skoro 6000 umjetničkih šaht poklopaca širom zemlje.

Tags

avatar
1000

Send this to a friend