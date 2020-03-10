Čak i šahtovi mogu biti umjetnost

Japan je zemlja puna umjetnosti. Nešto od toga je smješteno u muzejima i galerijama, ali dosta umjetničkih djela nalazi se bukvalno ispod naših nogu. Ukoliko vas put ponese u tu daleku azijsku zemlju, obratite pažnju kuda hodate jer Japanci cijene da i šahtovi mogu da budu umjetnička djela.
This colorful fire hydrant lid at chichibu(秩父) city in Saitama prefecture, depicting the city emblem and two fire fighters in action.
I hoped all over fuchinobe neighbourhood finding different forms of the same design of this manhole cover of Sagamihara city showing different colored hydrangea flowers 💐.
outside #kansaiwashingtonhotel with a picture of a #fireengine Long explanation; I honestly did not know about the lovely manhole covers in Japan until my first day there, when I started to notice that the manhole covers varied from place to place. So for the next 6 days of my 1 week tour of Japan, I took photos of every manhole I came across and my husband thought I was insane. Lo and behold, upon googling I discovered the world of #drainspotters / #drainspotting ! There is even a #japanesesocietyofmanholecovers !
Tokom 1980-ih godina japanska vlada donijela je odluku da standardizuje kanalizacione sisteme u zemlji ali u tome ih je dočekao otpor lokalnih zajednica. Savjet je ponudio ljudima priliku da izaberu svoje dizajnere da dizajniraju šaht poklopce. Danas 95 % opština u Japanu koristi dizajnirane poklopce.
outside #kansaiwashingtonhotel with lovely #gingkoleaves pattern Long explanation; I honestly did not know about the lovely manhole covers in Japan until my first day there, when I started to notice that the manhole covers varied from place to place. So for the next 6 days of my 1 week tour of Japan, I took photos of every manhole I came across and my husband thought I was insane. Lo and behold, upon googling I discovered the world of #drainspotters / #drainspotting ! There is even a #japanesesocietyofmanholecovers !
Drainspotting in Japan! The art engraved on hundreds of different manholes found across the country tell a tale of the town or region. The designs symbolize local landmarks, history, culture, nature and more. A tea-picker on the manhole covers of Kikugawa in Shizuoka Prefecture hints at the region's long history of growing tea. The green tea of Kikugawa being one of its distinctive varieties. 🍵
Projekti su privukli pažnju “drainspottersa” koji idu u potragu za šaht poklopcima i slikaju ih. Japansko društvo za šaht poklopce smatra da danas ima skoro 6000 umjetničkih šaht poklopaca širom zemlje.