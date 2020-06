Činjenice o putovanjima koje će vas iznenaditi

View this post on Instagram

🇸🇩 Located mostly in northern Sudan, this country has the most pyramids in the world, with over 250 built during ancient times.⛏ Located across the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, the Nubian Meroe pyramids are smaller than the famous Egyptian ones, however they are just as astounding and have been used as burial sites to encapsulate the tombs of the rulers.🏜 Wall reliefs preserved in the tomb chapels reveal that their royal occupants were mummified, covered with jewelry and laid to rest in wooden mummy cases.💎 • 🇸🇩 📷: Davor Rostuhar Interesting fact🤓: Sudan has more pyramids than Egypt.