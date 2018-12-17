Djela Dina Tomića nastaju kada ih pokvasi

View this post on Instagram

Water ART! Wait for it! =D I love the reveal of this video how the water slowly flows showing a piece by piece of this image ( i painted this one on a slightly downhill concrete ) =D Its obviously aqua man ( and Jason Momoa was just a perfect cast for the role ) Since he is aqua man it kinda makes seance that the water is revealing him =D I also tried to challenge my self and tried to push the details on this piece compared to the other ones i have done so far =D I finished this one at 02:00( past midnight) last night because once i start these i cant really stop until its done since it evaporates so fast . It also challenges me to paint a lot faster than normally =D What do you guys think ? =D I also had 50 students with me today where i was explaining how are things done and showed them everything =D Thank you very much for sending me your supplies @proudtoberainy so that i can test them out =D #Rainworks ( their web page is : rain.works : if anyone is interested in checking it out =D