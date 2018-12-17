Djela Dina Tomića nastaju kada ih pokvasi

Dino Tomić je umjetnik koji živi i radi u Norveškoj. On stvara djela koja su vidljiva samo kada se pokvase.
Water ART! Wait for it! =D I love the reveal of this video how the water slowly flows showing a piece by piece of this image ( i painted this one on a slightly downhill concrete ) =D Its obviously aqua man ( and Jason Momoa was just a perfect cast for the role ) Since he is aqua man it kinda makes seance that the water is revealing him =D I also tried to challenge my self and tried to push the details on this piece compared to the other ones i have done so far =D I finished this one at 02:00( past midnight) last night because once i start these i cant really stop until its done since it evaporates so fast . It also challenges me to paint a lot faster than normally =D What do you guys think ? =D I also had 50 students with me today where i was explaining how are things done and showed them everything =D Thank you very much for sending me your supplies @proudtoberainy so that i can test them out =D #Rainworks ( their web page is : rain.works : if anyone is interested in checking it out =D
Dino koristi vodootporni sprej, koji je uz to i nevidljiv, i nanosi ga na razne površine. Njemu sprej zapravo slušio kao boja koju nanosi kistom. Kaže da mora da radi brzo i bukvalno ne staje kada se posveti nekom djelu.
Kada djelo završi, ono je nevidljivo i “oživi” kada ga prelije vodom.
WATER ART! Mandala 5 days of work to make this invisible mandala that only shows when it rains or when you throw water at it ( as shown in the video ) =D My back is so broken after sitting 5 days straight on the flow working on it – it all was done using one small brush / to brush the water repealing substance in=D Thats how it works the brushed in areas dont get wet while everything else gets we when you pore water on it – thus making the wet areas darker and the brushed in areas dry / lighter =D you can throw / repeat the water process as many times as you wish =D and it last about 2 months – so i encourage everyone who is in the area to they there kids and some buckets of water here to Notodden and test it out =D Im guessing this is some kinda world record again , i dont think anyone has made such a large piece whit this medium just using a brush outside =D The water itself used was take from a dirty pound 100m away from where i made this piece – im not throwing drinking water =) Thank you very much for sending me your supplies @proudtoberainy so that i can test them out =D #Rainworks ( their web page is : rain.works : if anyone is interested in checking it out =D
WATER ART! The Beatles Experimenting with water further more =D Throwing water at dry concrete to show whats hidden in the sun .Only when the water hits the surface you can see that there is something magical happening. So from salt art to flames art , to glowing art to heat changing art to water art now =D This piece is the second piece i did using this new technique and i feel a slight improvement from the first piece =D So many new things to consider when making these and so many new obstacles to tackle – cant wait to explore this new medium even more =D Thank you very much for sending me your supplies @proudtoberainy so that i can test them out =D #Rainworks ( their web page is : rain.works : if anyone is interested in checking it out =D
Njegova djela će se na površini zadržati par mjeseci.
Dino savjetuje da budemo originalni i da, poput njega, radimo nešto što niko drugi ne radi.
“Tako ćete se istaći kada ste pravi umjetnik”, kaže on.
Artist’s Work Is Only Visible When Wet
This artist creates unusual pieces that reveal themselves in heat, light, or water. 💧
Gepostet von ART INSIDER am Donnerstag, 6. Dezember 2018
Pored vode i vodootpornog spreja, Dino koristi barut, pijesak, so…
