Zanimljivosti #TextLikeThe90

Fotografije koje ćete prepoznati ako ste odrastali u devedesetim

24/07/2019 13:19
Izvor:

Viralni hashtag na Twitteru izazvao je talas nostalgije među korisnicima te društvene mreže koji objavljuju sve što je bilo najbolje (ili najgore?) tokom njihovog odrastanja u devedesetim.

Pod hashtagom #TextLikeThe90 ekipa objavljuje tako fotografije Tamagotchija, videoteka, ali i brojnih drugih stvari koje su obilježile njihovo djetinjstvo u devedesetim godinama prošlog vijeka.

Jedna od omiljenih konzola bila je Super Nintendo.

Twisted Metal bila je dobra zabava mnogima.

Postoji li neko ko se ne sjeća Zmije?

Neki su se prisjetili i serija iz tog doba.

Jeste li zaigrali kad ovaj fliper?

Minesweeper vjerovatno jeste.

Koliko je trajao download pjesme?

Čitanje TV rasporeda u novinama.

Svi smo zaboravljali premotati kasete prije vraćanja u videoteku.

Znaju li novije generacije uopšte šta su diskete?

Prijatelji su bili odlični.

Playstation 1 intro mnoge je raznježio.

Muke s dial-up internetom.

Sjećate li se ovih?

Ili ovoga?

Ddddd
Ddddd
Gost
Ddddd

E lijepo li je bilo nase djetinjstvo
Kad pogleda covek sad sta nam djeca propustaju i kako rastu

24/07/2019 13:51

