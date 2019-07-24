Fotografije koje ćete prepoznati ako ste odrastali u devedesetim

Viralni hashtag na Twitteru izazvao je talas nostalgije među korisnicima te društvene mreže koji objavljuju sve što je bilo najbolje (ili najgore?) tokom njihovog odrastanja u devedesetim.

Pod hashtagom #TextLikeThe90 ekipa objavljuje tako fotografije Tamagotchija, videoteka, ali i brojnih drugih stvari koje su obilježile njihovo djetinjstvo u devedesetim godinama prošlog vijeka.

Jedna od omiljenih konzola bila je Super Nintendo.

Twisted Metal bila je dobra zabava mnogima.

Postoji li neko ko se ne sjeća Zmije?

Neki su se prisjetili i serija iz tog doba.

Wanna TGIF with me? We can do the dance of joy and the Urkel until someone says ‘✂️cut it out’. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/DkYhQAbrjC — Dallas Flexhaug (@DallasFlexhaug) July 22, 2019

Jeste li zaigrali kad ovaj fliper?

I bet you can’t beat my highscore at pinball!#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/CnsuVeAFGW — Shybaka289 (@Shybaka289) July 22, 2019

Minesweeper vjerovatno jeste.

Pretending you knew what you were doing #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/9nBTouS9Br — William Phillips (@WJPhillips7) July 22, 2019

Koliko je trajao download pjesme?

Čitanje TV rasporeda u novinama.

Wow this brought back memories! Completely forgot about this! 😂 — Jokeriddler (@Jokeriddler52) July 22, 2019

Svi smo zaboravljali premotati kasete prije vraćanja u videoteku.

#TextLikeThe90s damnit, I forgot to rewind the VHS before returning it to blockbuster pic.twitter.com/FIQrG0Vkq7 — 🎀𝑀𝓊𝓃𝒶🎀 (@MunaNawabit1) July 22, 2019

Znaju li novije generacije uopšte šta su diskete?

Opening a fresh new pack of these. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/h54Sy1YsNi — 𝔼𝕝 𝔹. 𝔼 (@_dyt_replant) July 22, 2019

Prijatelji su bili odlični.

Playstation 1 intro mnoge je raznježio.

Only The True 90s Fans Remember The PlayStation 1 intro 🎮#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/potkhg78wu — 👁 Igarian mendenhall 📲💻 (@newnationbo) July 22, 2019

Muke s dial-up internetom.

#TextLikeThe90s My darn dial up is slow again. pic.twitter.com/L4eltJY4b2 — Papa Bear Joe (@RedhawkJ0e) July 22, 2019

Sjećate li se ovih?

Stabbed myself today with a push point pencil…#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/eSx2NsI8wd — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕠 🚀 (@MarkoNoPolo) July 22, 2019

Ili ovoga?