Fotografije koje ćete prepoznati ako ste odrastali u devedesetim

Viralni hashtag na Twitteru izazvao je talas nostalgije među korisnicima te društvene mreže koji objavljuju sve što je bilo najbolje (ili najgore?) tokom njihovog odrastanja u devedesetim.
Pod hashtagom #TextLikeThe90 ekipa objavljuje tako fotografije Tamagotchija, videoteka, ali i brojnih drugih stvari koje su obilježile njihovo djetinjstvo u devedesetim godinama prošlog vijeka.
Jedna od omiljenih konzola bila je Super Nintendo.
Disney games are the best games!#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/ptSlB8YJvK
— Syncoplay (Joe Bourrie) (@syncoplay) July 23, 2019
Twisted Metal bila je dobra zabava mnogima.
#TextLikeThe90s twisted metal -ps1 pic.twitter.com/9qsnLkwW07
— SuzanneSasser (@SuzanneGSasser) July 23, 2019
Postoji li neko ko se ne sjeća Zmije?
Cell phone game: Snake #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/bo1UWM52Pv
— Kia F (@the_diva_keke) July 23, 2019
Neki su se prisjetili i serija iz tog doba.
Wanna TGIF with me? We can do the dance of joy and the Urkel until someone says ‘✂️cut it out’. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/DkYhQAbrjC
— Dallas Flexhaug (@DallasFlexhaug) July 22, 2019
Jeste li zaigrali kad ovaj fliper?
I bet you can’t beat my highscore at pinball!#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/CnsuVeAFGW
— Shybaka289 (@Shybaka289) July 22, 2019
Minesweeper vjerovatno jeste.
Pretending you knew what you were doing #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/9nBTouS9Br
— William Phillips (@WJPhillips7) July 22, 2019
Koliko je trajao download pjesme?
Thank you Limewire for all my awesome viruses! #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/1L7qDrTVbv
— 🍊Yummy Orange🇳🇬🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@HoustonsJoe) July 22, 2019
Čitanje TV rasporeda u novinama.
Wow this brought back memories! Completely forgot about this! 😂
— Jokeriddler (@Jokeriddler52) July 22, 2019
Svi smo zaboravljali premotati kasete prije vraćanja u videoteku.
#TextLikeThe90s damnit, I forgot to rewind the VHS before returning it to blockbuster pic.twitter.com/FIQrG0Vkq7
— 🎀𝑀𝓊𝓃𝒶🎀 (@MunaNawabit1) July 22, 2019
Znaju li novije generacije uopšte šta su diskete?
Opening a fresh new pack of these. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/h54Sy1YsNi
— 𝔼𝕝 𝔹. 𝔼 (@_dyt_replant) July 22, 2019
Prijatelji su bili odlični.
How you doin’?#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/Z6z8W8tuwD
— k⃞e⃞l⃞l⃞y⃞ 🌎🏳️🌈✌🏻 (@NotThatKellyAnn) July 22, 2019
Playstation 1 intro mnoge je raznježio.
Only The True 90s Fans Remember The PlayStation 1 intro 🎮#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/potkhg78wu
— 👁 Igarian mendenhall 📲💻 (@newnationbo) July 22, 2019
Muke s dial-up internetom.
#TextLikeThe90s My darn dial up is slow again. pic.twitter.com/L4eltJY4b2
— Papa Bear Joe (@RedhawkJ0e) July 22, 2019
Sjećate li se ovih?
Stabbed myself today with a push point pencil…#TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/eSx2NsI8wd
— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕠 🚀 (@MarkoNoPolo) July 22, 2019
Ili ovoga?
You ruined my mixtape! #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/ot6C5xTEbH
— Tony C (@dachamp305) July 22, 2019
E lijepo li je bilo nase djetinjstvo
Kad pogleda covek sad sta nam djeca propustaju i kako rastu