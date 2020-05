Fotografiše ljude koji izgledaju isto, a nisu u srodstvu

View this post on Instagram

At first look you'd think these people are twins, however, they are the product of photographer Francóis Brunelle's project that sent him on the search for Dopplegangers across the globe. I find this so fascinating. These people share no relation (that they know of) but look like mirror images of one another (especially the top Left of the older gentlemen). #francoisbrunelle#doppleganger#imnotalookalikeproject