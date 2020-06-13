Fredi je najveći pas na svijetu, visok je preko dva metra

View this post on Instagram

Happy MonDane everyone! ❤️❤️ Here's a picture of me with my Hooman and my sis Fleur! 🐾🐾🐶 Hope you all had a Pawsome weekend and for those of you in the #hurricane path I hope your all safe 🙏🏼 Big slobbers Freddy 🐶😘😘❤️🐾🐾 xxx . . . #petsofinstagram #petoftheday #dogsofig #dogoftheday #greatdanes #greatdanesofinstagram #greatdanesunleashed #greatdanesunlimited #greatdanesofig #greatdanesrock #greatdanesareawesome #greatdanesphotography #greatdaneproblems #worldofcutepets #worldstallestdog #bigdog #guinnessworldrecord #dogsofinstaworld #greatdane #greatdanemoments #greatdanelove #greatdanenation #greatdanelovers #repostmydane #ilovemydog #danestagram #danesofig #greatdanefans #danenation