Fredi je najveći pas na svijetu, visok je preko dva metra

Njemačka doga Fredi 2017. oborio je svjetski rekord. Proglašen je najvišim psom na svijetu. Kad stane na zadnje noge, doseže visinu od 2,13 metara, što je sedam i po centimetara više od prosječnog košarkaša.
Happy MonDane everyone! ❤️❤️ Here's a picture of me with my Hooman and my sis Fleur! 🐾🐾🐶 Hope you all had a Pawsome weekend and for those of you in the #hurricane path I hope your all safe 🙏🏼 Big slobbers Freddy 🐶😘😘❤️🐾🐾 xxx
Awwwwww my fave little hooman came to see me todane! She has the itchy spot right there!! Yummy scatchiness ❤️❤️ Hope you are all having a pawsome day 😁 Big slobbers Freddy xxxxxxx♥️
Zvuči nevjerovatno, ali Fredi se prošlog mjeseca ponovno upisao u Ginisovu knjigu rekorda. Ovoga puta kao najstarija živuća njemačka doga.
Yay!!! We've got our copy of the #gwr book! ❤️❤️ So strange seeing myself in it!! Have you all checked it out yet? It's Pawsome! 🐾🐾
In the mornings I like to enjoy my doggy yoga!! Great Dane style 😂♥️♥️❤️
Porodica mu je organizovala posebnu rođendansku zabavu koja je uključivala pseću tortu i brojne druge poslastice koje voli. Kao i brojne druge velike pasmine, njemačka doga ima kraći životni vijek. Dožive najviše osam ili devet godina, ali prosjek je šest do sedam.
After having a massive hissy fit…. I finally got my hooman to give me a massage!! Tee hee hee
“Srećna sam što još uvijek imam Fredija. Užasno je razmažen i dobije sve što poželi”, otkrila je njegova vlasnica za Mirror.
Nothing like chilling out on a lazy Sunday morning! 💝💝💝 hope you all have a Danetastic Day xxxxxxxxx
Vlasnici su priznali da za njegovu hranu mjesečno izdvajaju oko 500 funti.
Herrrro everyone! We are having a lazy day toDane 🐶🐶 the weather is getting colder now and we like being indoors where it's cozy and warm! ❤️…… we especially like it in nannies conservatory as it's nice and warm when the sun comes through ☀️🤗 Hope your all having a fantabulous day! Lots of love and slobbers Freddy and Fleur xxxxxxxx🐶❤️🐶❤️🐾🐾🐾🐾