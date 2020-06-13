Zanimljivosti ali je fredi prava maza

Fredi je najveći pas na svijetu, visok je preko dva metra

Njemačka doga Fredi 2017. oborio je svjetski rekord. Proglašen je najvišim psom na svijetu. Kad stane na zadnje noge, doseže visinu od 2,13 metara, što je sedam i po centimetara više od prosječnog košarkaša.

Zvuči nevjerovatno, ali Fredi se prošlog mjeseca ponovno upisao u Ginisovu knjigu rekorda. Ovoga puta kao najstarija živuća njemačka doga.

Porodica mu je organizovala posebnu rođendansku zabavu koja je uključivala pseću tortu i brojne druge poslastice koje voli. Kao i brojne druge velike pasmine, njemačka doga ima kraći životni vijek. Dožive najviše osam ili devet godina, ali prosjek je šest do sedam.

“Srećna sam što još uvijek imam Fredija. Užasno je razmažen i dobije sve što poželi”, otkrila je njegova vlasnica za Mirror.

Vlasnici su priznali da za njegovu hranu mjesečno izdvajaju oko 500 funti.

