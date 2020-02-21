Zanimljivosti Zvijezda je Instagrama

Frizura ovog psa osvaja ljude širom svijeta

Engleski špringer španijel Finli ima frizuru kakvu mnoge žene žele.

Finli je rođena sa ćubicom na glavi, koja sada, kako je porasla izgleda kao da je Finli upravo išla kod frizera da radi mokre lokne.

Zbog svoje neobične frizure ovaj pas je postao zvijezda Instagrama.

Njegova vlasnica Rebeka kaže da Finlija šiša jednom u šest mjeseci, ali da ga svakodnevno češljaju kako se lokne na bi umrsile.

“Jednostavno je takav rođen. Imao je ćubicu kao štene i kako je rastao, tako je rasla i ta ćubica i sada izgleda kao da ga vodimo svaki dan kod firzera”, kaže Rebeka.

A vidi lika, fenomenalno, na ovoj fotografiji sa maramom kao da je stigao direktno sa Vudstoka.

