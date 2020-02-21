Frizura ovog psa osvaja ljude širom svijeta

Engleski špringer španijel Finli ima frizuru kakvu mnoge žene žele.
Elvaston castle has to be one of our favourite walks we have ever done! What's some of your favourite walks you guys have done?
Finli je rođena sa ćubicom na glavi, koja sada, kako je porasla izgleda kao da je Finli upravo išla kod frizera da radi mokre lokne.
Side profile Sunday anyone?
Zbog svoje neobične frizure ovaj pas je postao zvijezda Instagrama.
We had the most amazing time with @ebibbyphotography yesterday! I can't wait to see the shots she got! For now here is a picture we got whilst exploring, mum does love a mossy log😂
Njegova vlasnica Rebeka kaže da Finlija šiša jednom u šest mjeseci, ali da ga svakodnevno češljaju kako se lokne na bi umrsile.
I can always rest well knowing I have @humac_uk by my side🥰 We have teamed up with HUMAC!🐾 Humac is a natural immune booster powder which once sprinkled on your pet's feed it becomes instantly nutritious💪HUMAC has this amazing ability to collect the toxins from pet's bodies and replace them with vital minerals, vitamins and trace elements.
“Jednostavno je takav rođen. Imao je ćubicu kao štene i kako je rastao, tako je rasla i ta ćubica i sada izgleda kao da ga vodimo svaki dan kod firzera”, kaže Rebeka.
I am feeling much better today! I've started getting out for walks and the swelling has really gone down! No leaking overnight aswell which is fab! Hopefully by the weekend I will be back to normal!💜
A vidi lika, fenomenalno, na ovoj fotografiji sa maramom kao da je stigao direktno sa Vudstoka.