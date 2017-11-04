Zanimljivosti

Gola putuje svijetom i istražuje prirodu

04/11/2017 11:49

Mlada Holađanka Stera otputovala je u Australiju, a na svom Instagram profilu bilježi fotografije iz egzotične prirode po kojoj je ova zemlja poznata.

Ona uživa u ovoj ostrvskoj državi, a to dokazuje i svojim fotografijama koje svakodnevno objavljuje na Instagram profilu gdje je prati više od 70.000 ljudi, prenosi Super žena.

Stera bez trunke srama sa svojim pratiocima dijeli fotke na kojima je potpuno gola, a kako kaže, njene fotografije apsolutno nisu seksualne prirode.

“Želim da širim pozitivnu sliku i pokažem ljudima da golotinja nema veze sa seksualnošću i nije nešto čemu treba da se čude”, kazala je Stera za “Miror”.

Njen san je da posjeti svaku zemlju i nastavi gola da obilazi neke od najljepših svjetskih destinacija.

Uprkos susretu sa komarcima, džinovskim insektima i planinarima koji se šokiraju kada je vide, 21-godišnja Holađanka kaže da je istraživanje prirode, dok na sebi nema nijedan komad garderobe, veoma osnažujuće i oslobađajuće iskustvo.

Kao jedno nezaboravno navodi šetnju kroz Nacionalni park u Kvinslendu, kada ju je primijetio čovjek dok je plivala gola u rijeci.

” U današnje vrijeme brzog života, nevjerovatne tehnologije i sve napetijih odnosa u svijetu, meni je potrebno da dobijem vitamin prirode”, napisala je i dodala:

“Sunce na mom licu i vjetar u kosi me veoma umiruje.”

2 Komentara na "Gola putuje svijetom i istražuje prirodu"

Zoran beograd
Gost
Zoran beograd

I ja bih joj se pridružio.

04/11/2017 13:44
mop
Gost
mop

al je lako bit bogat

04/11/2017 12:14
