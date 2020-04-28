Zanimljivosti Dino ih prikaže na devet načina

Kako poznate ličnosti izgledaju nacrtane na razne načine

Upravo 18:46
Izvor:

Dino Tomić, umjetnik iz Hrvatske, zanimljiv je korisnicima društvenih mreža zbog svojih neobičnih djela. Ranije smo pisali o njemu kao o umjetniku čija djela nastaju tek kada ih pokvasi. Sada o njemu pišemo kao ilustratoru koji umije da na devet različitih stilova prikaže poznate ličnosti ili likove iz filmova i serija. On ih ilustruje po uzoru na poznate reditelje i animirane serije kao što su Simpsonovi, South Park, Family Guy, Dragon Ball Z, Futurama, Lego

Pogledajte njegove radove koji su mu donijeli na stotine pratilaca na Instagramu i Fejsbuku.

Tags

avatar
1000
Send this to a friend