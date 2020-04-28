Kako poznate ličnosti izgledaju nacrtane na razne načine

Dino Tomić, umjetnik iz Hrvatske, zanimljiv je korisnicima društvenih mreža zbog svojih neobičnih djela. Ranije smo pisali o njemu kao o umjetniku čija djela nastaju tek kada ih pokvasi. Sada o njemu pišemo kao ilustratoru koji umije da na devet različitih stilova prikaže poznate ličnosti ili likove iz filmova i serija. On ih ilustruje po uzoru na poznate reditelje i animirane serije kao što su Simpsonovi, South Park, Family Guy, Dragon Ball Z, Futurama, Lego…
Pogledajte njegove radove koji su mu donijeli na stotine pratilaca na Instagramu i Fejsbuku.
Real Heroes drawn in different cartoon styles. Lately i was doing a lot of these , because they are simple and they bring people joy . The time we live in now is strange and scary -Had to make a small drawing to show support for our real heroes that are saving the world not only now but always !
GreenDay drawn in 9 different styles.each member got 3 different variations :)who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ? This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . 😃 The characters i did were made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃
Joker from Joaquin Phoenix drawn in 9 different styles.This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . 😃 The characters i did were made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃 who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ?