Kako poznate ličnosti izgledaju nacrtane na razne načine

View this post on Instagram

Keanu Reeves aka JOHN WICK drawn in many different styles 😊 This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . By demand i switched out some styles for some others 😃 also sorry for making so many of these , im just having so much fun doing it and you know the quarantine is super boring haha. The characters i did where made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃 who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ?