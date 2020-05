Kelimutu, sveto mjesto sa tri jezera koja mijenjaju boju

View this post on Instagram

Mt. Kelimutu National Park, Ende, East Nusa Tenggara. 2012 . The mountain has three volcanic crater lakes that differ in color. Lake colors periodically change due to adjustments in the oxidation-reduction status of the fluid of each lake, and also considering the abundance of different major elements, such as iron and manganese. Oxidation-reduction status depends on the balance of volcanic gas input and rainfall rate, and is thought to be mediated by the groundwater system in the volcano itself-wikipedia. . #flores #ende #kelimutu #kelimutunationalpark #frommyphotoarchives #filmmakingtrip #dirumahaja #stayhome