Kilogrami nijesu nikakva prepreka, ona je dokaz za to

If you exercise so much, why are you still fat? The annoying question I receive in so many different forms…When you're someone like me and you start off weighing over 400 lbs you're under the morbid obese category. I've lost 120 lbs in the past two years, but guess what? I'M STILL CONSIDERED MORBIDLY OBESE. I still have another 120ish lbs to lose…and it's extremely difficult. When someone loses 100lbs and is at a healthy weight, that's great! But for some people, 100 lbs is only a third of the way through the journey. Once you've lost such a large amount of weight, you feel like you've succeeded, you feel full of energy and happiness…until you realize you've got to do the same thing all over again..and that's stressfull at times. When I started, my body wasn't used to the exercise and healthy eating so the weight easily started falling off. Now, my body is used to the clean eating and exercise…so I have to work harder and eat cleaner…and dammit, it's hard. You cannot compare someones physical abilities to their size. Yes, obesity causes tons of health issues and risk factors. Yes, you should always treat your body kindly by putting the right foods into it and exercising. BUT you cannot determine what someone is doing by the size of their body. Why? Because if you go through the comments on my facebook viral videos you would see hateful people assuming all I do is shove burgers down my throat…If you saw me in the store you would assume I'm lazy and need to exercise….and you would be so so wrong. If you see someone working their ass off, don't assume they aren't doing things right…it's not your journey to judge. I promise, we are harder on ourselves than you could ever be on us…

A post shared by Maria Odugba 🌻🎈 (@asap.yogi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT