Kilogrami nijesu nikakva prepreka, ona je dokaz za to

Marija Odugba je instruktorka joge i pored toga što ima problema sa viškom kilograma.
If you exercise so much, why are you still fat? The annoying question I receive in so many different forms…When you're someone like me and you start off weighing over 400 lbs you're under the morbid obese category. I've lost 120 lbs in the past two years, but guess what? I'M STILL CONSIDERED MORBIDLY OBESE. I still have another 120ish lbs to lose…and it's extremely difficult. When someone loses 100lbs and is at a healthy weight, that's great! But for some people, 100 lbs is only a third of the way through the journey. Once you've lost such a large amount of weight, you feel like you've succeeded, you feel full of energy and happiness…until you realize you've got to do the same thing all over again..and that's stressfull at times. When I started, my body wasn't used to the exercise and healthy eating so the weight easily started falling off. Now, my body is used to the clean eating and exercise…so I have to work harder and eat cleaner…and dammit, it's hard. You cannot compare someones physical abilities to their size. Yes, obesity causes tons of health issues and risk factors. Yes, you should always treat your body kindly by putting the right foods into it and exercising. BUT you cannot determine what someone is doing by the size of their body. Why? Because if you go through the comments on my facebook viral videos you would see hateful people assuming all I do is shove burgers down my throat…If you saw me in the store you would assume I'm lazy and need to exercise….and you would be so so wrong. If you see someone working their ass off, don't assume they aren't doing things right…it's not your journey to judge. I promise, we are harder on ourselves than you could ever be on us…
Ona je smatrala da među ljudima koji se bave jogom uglavnom ima mršavih i zgodnih, pa je riješila da unese promjene u ovu oblast.
Snimci njenih vježbanja postali su hit na internetu i na taj način publika može da prati i kako napreduje njeno mršavljenje.
I personally believe that the best form of self love is taking care of your physical and mental health. I put good foods into my body and exercise because I love myself. I also believe that there are more important things in the world to worry about than the size of someones body. If it isn't on you, it should not concern you. I am a strong advocate for a large population of woman who struggle to lose weight due to a metabolic/hormonal disorder. Most people believe the only reason for obesity is food and lack of exercise. This is not true. You should not determine someones worth, beauty or ability on their outside alone. You do not know what each individual goes through. You do not know their health background. You do not know their physical abilities. Sometimes I see things and it completely breaks my heart that people think the way they do. Fat people should be allowed to be fat and happy without someone looking down and being negative towards them. Maybe they are physically active and eat healthy, but have some kind of health issue. Maybe they aren't active and are completely happy where they are. This goes for smaller people as well. Belittling someone else says a whole hell of a lot more about you than them. | *video sped up for time purposes*
Zahvaljujući jogi ona je izgubila više od 45 kila i samim tim se i njeno mentalno stanje popravilo.
