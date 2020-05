Kolika je cijena slave na društvenim mrežama

View this post on Instagram

The effect of hate. New video is linked in my bio & instastory. (This is the rawest, most honest video I’ve ever posted. Over the last week I’ve filmed the lowest points I’ve had, my anxiety, panic attacks and the state of my mental health. Words have an impact, words can destroy a person). Thank you for being so kind and amazing to me when I feel like I don’t deserve it, I love you so much. 🖤