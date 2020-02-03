Koronaviris se širi Instagramom: Poziranje s maskama novi hit

Instagram influenseri željni slave našli su se na udaru javnosti zbog korišćenja koronavirus haštaga kako bi privukli pažnju na svoje nove objave na društvenim mrežama, prenose brojni mediji.
Dok svijet strijepi od smrtonosnog virusa koji se proširio van granica Kine i do sada usmrtio 259 ljudi, a zarazio skoro 12.000, neki su ovo iskoristili kako bi privukli što više pratilaca i lajkova.
Tako su mnogi jutjuberi, influenseri i Instagram zvijezde dodali haštag koronavirus pored svojih objava.
Independent prenosi da je oko 200.000 postova povezano sa haštagom smrtonosnog virusa, a zabrinjavajući je i broj onih koji uključuju oskudno odjevene mladiće i djevojke sa maskama za lice, koji pokazuju vulgarne gestikulacije ili se slikaju na slikovitim plažama Tajlanda, gdje je od virusa do sada oboljelo 19 ljudi.
– Je**š koronavirus – napisao je Logan Pol, zvijezda društvenih mreža u postu na Instagramu, gdje ga prati više od 17 miliona ljudi. On je na fotografiji okružen djevojkama sa gas maskama.
Mnogi su ga kritikovali zbog ovoga, rekavši kako se “šali na račun Kineza koji pate”.
Jedan od influensera objavio je fotografiju na kojoj se ljubi sa djevojkom, a oboje nose maske za lice.
View this post on Instagram
CORONA-VIRUS | Wir beten, dass es endlich gestoppt wird 🙏 Dieses Bild hat sich tatsächlich mehrmals so abgespielt. Auf öffentlichen Plätzen küssen @healthy_mandy und ich uns nur mit Mundschutz. Wir haben keine Angst vor dem Virus, aber wir tragen dennoch, wie ca. 90% der Menschen hier in Thailand die Masken, um uns nicht anzustecken. Unseren Urlaub genießen wir trotzdem und hoffen, dass dieses Elend bald gestoppt wird! Wir bekommen täglich sehr viele Fragen zum Virus: „Kann man überhaupt noch nach Asien reisen?“ „Sollte ich meinen Urlaub absagen?“ „Haben die Menschen vor Ort Angst?“ „Wie wird hier mit der Katastrophe umgegangen?“ Diese Fragen, und viele mehr, haben wir nun in einem YouTubevideo beantwortet, welches ich euch in meiner Story verlinkt habe. Was denkt ihr über das Virus? Habt ihr Angst? Tragen die Menschen in eurer Stadt auch Mundschutz? Denkt ihr die Situation wird jetzt in den Griff bekommen oder wird sich das Virus weiter ausbreiten? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare, sie würde mich sehr interessieren. (P.S.: Kein Photoshop) #corona #coronavirus #virus #kiss #kuss #asien #asienurlsub #thailand #phuket #palmen #palmtree #beach #strand
Drugi su iskoristili koronavirus kako bi zbijali šale sa poznatim pivom Korona, koje nema nikakve sa izbijanjem zaraze.
Nekoliko korisnika postavilo je fotografije sebe sa savjetima kako se izboriti sa epidemijom koja se nezaustavljivo širi.
View this post on Instagram
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
Oodsjetimo, koronavirus koji je izbio u kineskom gradu Vuhan, proširio se van granica Kine i pojavio se u mnogim zemljama širom svijeta, uključujući SAD, Australiju ali i neke zemlje u Evropi.
nije bolest sve sto boli…
Tuzno i pretuzno, dje je odvela ljudska glupost i drustvene mreze.