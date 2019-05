Ljudska okrutnost izašla na vidjelo: Tjerali ga da igra dok nije uginuo

View this post on Instagram

Help send "Dumbo" the skeletal baby elephant to a sanctuary: movinganimals.org/savedumbo We're so grateful to @the.independent for covering our investigation about this baby elephant who is forced to perform in shows that include "raving" to loud music and "playing" musical instruments. When he is not performing, he stands on display for tourists, all while silently sucking on his trunk for comfort. . Please sign the petition calling for "Dumbo's" release to a sanctuary where he can finally feel peace and happiness: movinganimals.org/savedumbo . 📷 Phuket Zoo, Thailand | Moving Animals