Najčuvanija tajna Kalifornije: Skriveno u šumi ali visoko iznad nje

View this post on Instagram

Woooooow 🤯🤯🤯 Hyperion Tree 🌲 is a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) in California that was measured at 115.85 m (380.1 ft), which ranks it as the world's tallest known living tree... This is truly MAGNIFICENT 😳🤯😳😳🤓🧐🥰😘 #gratitude #mommanature #trees #worldstallesttree #hyperiontree #earth #weloveyou #perseverance #love ❤️🙏❤️