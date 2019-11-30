Najljepši most Evrope: Mjesto koje turisti posjećuju već 200 godina

Bastei je najposjećeniji most u Saksonskoj Švajcarskoj koji turisti obilaze već gotovo dva vijeka.
Riječ je prostoru sa zadivljujućim stijenama koje su formirali vjetar i voda tokom hiljada godina, a koje se uzdižu i do trista metara nad rijekom Labom u ovom njemačkom nacionalnom parku nedaleko od grada Ratena i Drezdena.
Najbolji pogled na čarobnu okolinu pruža most Bastei, koji povezuje stijene, a datira iz 1824. godine.
Prvo je bio izgrađen drveni most, ali je zbog velikog broja turista koji su ga posjećivali, tridesetak godina kasnije, tačnije 1851. godine zamijenjen izdržljivijom kamenom varijantom.
Most Bastei proteže se na 76,5 metara dužine, obuhvata sedam lukova, a visok je oko 198 metara. Otvoren je za razgledavanje tokom cijele godine, a do njega vodi 487 stepenica.
Njegovoj popularnosti doprinijeli su brojni umjetnici poput Johana Volfganga Getea koji je još početkom 19. vijeka pisao o čarobnim prizorima koji se pružaju s ovoga mjesta, ali i slavni reditelji koji su ga ovjekovječili na filmu poput “Hronika iz Narnije” i “Hotela Grand Budapest”.