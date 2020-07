Njutnov vrt, mjesto na kom je nastao Zakon gravitacije

View this post on Instagram

In this modest house is where on Christmas Day 1642 Sir Isaac Newton was born. This is where the famous apple tree sparked the development of Newton's theory of gravity. The successor of that tree is still there, with the same DNA as the original one which sadly fell after a storm in the 1800s. In his bedroom is where he proved his theory of the difraction of the white light. Nowadays this is part of the National Trust.