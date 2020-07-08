Oslika dlan, pa ga prlijepi na papir, rezultat su prava umjetnička djela

Rasel Pauel je umjetnik iz Kalifornije koji će vas zadiviti svojom nesvakidašnjom tehnikom rada. Naime, on koristi svoje dlanove da napravi djelo: jedan da slika, drugi da na njega kreira ono što mu je u mislima.
Savršene crteže prvo kreira na svoj dlan, pa ga prilijepi na papir. Rezultati su i više nego impresivni.
View this post on Instagram
Big love to my brother @trevorhallmusic for honoring me in this way…make sure you pick up his new single MY OWN and all of Trevor’s past creations. What a light he is… #Repost @make_repost ・・・ my new single MY OWN drops MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!!! ⠀ ⠀ i’m really grateful to share this song with y’all. it’s been in the vault for so long and is now finally getting its breath. it being dedicated to Sri Sarada Devi, my dear friend @pangaeanstudios gifted me this beautiful painting of her that i have since cherished dearly. i truly hope this song brings you all some love and healing during this time. ❤️⠀ ⠀ you can still pre save and enter to win a private zoom concert for you and your friends by hitting the link in my bio 🙏🏼🤘🏼❤️
View this post on Instagram
“As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life and travel leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks on your body or on your heart are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt” -Anthony Bourdain #bourdainday #anthonybourdain #johnnycash #iseeadarkness #handstamp #wherethesidewalkchalkends #tbt
View this post on Instagram
Honoring Breonna Taylor today on her 27th birthday. All I know is that everything lately has broken part of my spirit as I’m sure many of you reading this feel the same. I’m shocked everyday at the videos I see of these police officers and their assaults on citizens. With the knowledge that everything is being filmed and still the assaults continue… but finally some justice is moving forward. Now it’s Breonna’s time. 🙏🏼🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏾 #justiceforbreonnataylor #blacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #sayhername #endpolicebrutality #artistsforblacklives #onepeople #byyourside #sade #happybirthdaybreonnataylor