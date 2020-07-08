Zanimljivosti

Oslika dlan, pa ga prlijepi na papir, rezultat su prava umjetnička djela

Rasel Pauel je umjetnik iz Kalifornije koji će vas zadiviti svojom nesvakidašnjom tehnikom rada. Naime, on koristi svoje dlanove da napravi djelo: jedan da slika, drugi da na njega kreira ono što mu je u mislima.

Savršene crteže prvo kreira na svoj dlan, pa ga prilijepi na papir. Rezultati su i više nego impresivni.

Big love to my brother @trevorhallmusic for honoring me in this way…make sure you pick up his new single MY OWN and all of Trevor’s past creations. What a light he is… #Repost @make_repost ・・・ my new single MY OWN drops MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!!! ⠀ ⠀ i’m really grateful to share this song with y’all. it’s been in the vault for so long and is now finally getting its breath. it being dedicated to Sri Sarada Devi, my dear friend @pangaeanstudios gifted me this beautiful painting of her that i have since cherished dearly. i truly hope this song brings you all some love and healing during this time. ❤️⠀ ⠀ you can still pre save and enter to win a private zoom concert for you and your friends by hitting the link in my bio 🙏🏼🤘🏼❤️

