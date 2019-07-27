Ovako Vikinzi izgledaju danas

Asocijacija na Vikinge je uglavnom njihova brada, ali i divlji, neukrotiv, mišićav izgled. Oni odišu muževnošću, a zahvaljujući krupnoj građi, dugoj kosi i misterioznom pogledu smatraju ih velikim zavodnicima.
Iako termin Viking najčešće podrazumijeva nordijske (skandinavske) ratnike, trgovce i gusare, u posljednje vrijeme on se sve češće koristi da označi savremene dugokose muškarce koji nose bradu i ponosno ističu svoje zanosne mišiće. Ima nešto u tom izgledu što muškarce čini izrazito privlačnim, te ne čudi što se sve veći broj njih priklanja ovom trendu.
Zbog toga smo za vas izdvojili nekoliko interesantnih Instagram profila čiji vlasnici njeguju ovakav imidž i koji sa pravom nose epitet modernih Vikinga. Pa, krenimo redom…
View this post on Instagram
[Q] What’s your goal? [A] To become the best version of myself 🦁 Do you want to challenge yourself? Make #2019 count – It’s your call. Are you in? 😏 Lets do this! ☄️🏌🏻♂️ Full work out program – 1 week FREE trial – link in bio 🌐✅ #YouGotThis #Itrainwithfitplan #fitplan @fitplan_app 📸 by @samfaganphoto
View this post on Instagram
Shot by the good man @eye_level_images Looking forward to the new project…exciting things to come😎 . . . #shooting #malemodel #hairstyles #bearded #beardstyle #fitnessmotivation #focused #model #sydney #fitnessmodel #beard #beardlove #beardlove #beardmodel #instabeard #tattoomodel #tattoo #instafashion #fashion #longhair 📸 By @eye_level_images
View this post on Instagram
Last one of this series 👀 |with @sollena_photography (advertisement) A new era is beginning because I started photographing last week🙈 maybe I am showing some pictures here, what do you think 🙂 ? #ethno #ink #inked #ink_hotshotz #inkstagram #inklove #inkedboy #inkedmen #menwithink #menwithlonghair #men #tattoos #tattooed #tattooedmen #beardandtattoos #beardsofinstagram #beard #bearded #beardman #beardandtats #Germany #beardandtattooz #menwithinks #inksociety #photography #malemodel #portrait #portraits #artwork