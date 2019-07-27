Zanimljivosti I u moderna vremena ljudi njeguju imidž Vikinga, samo nisu ratnici

Ovako Vikinzi izgledaju danas

27/07/2019 16:30
Asocijacija na Vikinge je uglavnom njihova brada, ali i divlji, neukrotiv, mišićav izgled. Oni odišu muževnošću, a zahvaljujući krupnoj građi, dugoj kosi i misterioznom pogledu smatraju ih velikim zavodnicima.

Iako termin Viking najčešće podrazumijeva nordijske (skandinavske) ratnike, trgovce i gusare, u posljednje vrijeme on se sve češće koristi da označi savremene dugokose muškarce koji nose bradu i ponosno ističu svoje zanosne mišiće. Ima nešto u tom izgledu što muškarce čini izrazito privlačnim, te ne čudi što se sve veći broj njih priklanja ovom trendu.

Zbog toga smo za vas izdvojili nekoliko interesantnih Instagram profila čiji vlasnici njeguju ovakav imidž i koji sa pravom nose epitet modernih Vikinga. Pa, krenimo redom…

