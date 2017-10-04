Ovo je Den, njegova je želja da bude Keri Bredšo umjesto Keri Bredšo

The best thing about New York City is all the fabulous people. But the worst thing about New York City is just how many of them there are. The 6-train is more crowded than Times Square, and even the spin classes have waiting lists. On a tiny island bursting with 8.5 million people, it can be hard to find the space to feel. That's why every true New Yorker has had a cry on the subway, a screaming match on the sidewalk, a breakup in a coffee shop, and a breakdown in a bathroom. I couldn't help but wonder: Was privacy the new Prada? A luxury that everyone wants but few can afford? And in a city where personal space is more coveted than a crocodile Birkin, maybe it's actually a sign of strength to expose your weakness. After all, only the strong survive, but the strongest know the truth: sometimes the first step to conquering the world is crying in the shower. Just like a butterfly, in order to grow wings, you might need to curl up and be left alone for a little bit. But then there's no telling how high you'll fly. #CarrieDragshaw

