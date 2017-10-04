Zanimljivosti

Ovo je Den, njegova je želja da bude Keri Bredšo umjesto Keri Bredšo

The best thing about New York City is all the fabulous people. But the worst thing about New York City is just how many of them there are. The 6-train is more crowded than Times Square, and even the spin classes have waiting lists. On a tiny island bursting with 8.5 million people, it can be hard to find the space to feel. That's why every true New Yorker has had a cry on the subway, a screaming match on the sidewalk, a breakup in a coffee shop, and a breakdown in a bathroom. I couldn't help but wonder: Was privacy the new Prada? A luxury that everyone wants but few can afford? And in a city where personal space is more coveted than a crocodile Birkin, maybe it's actually a sign of strength to expose your weakness. After all, only the strong survive, but the strongest know the truth: sometimes the first step to conquering the world is crying in the shower. Just like a butterfly, in order to grow wings, you might need to curl up and be left alone for a little bit. But then there's no telling how high you'll fly. #CarrieDragshaw

Den Klej je opčinjen serijom “Seks i grad”, naročito glavnom junakinjom Keri Bredšo.

Ne samo da je obožavatelj serije (i filmova koji su kasnije snimljeni), on želi da bude Keri.

Istini za volju, Den ne planira da uradi plastične operacije i promijeni pol ne bi li ličio na Saru Džesiku Parker koja je utjelovila Keri.

Den “Carrie look” postiže tako što kopira sve komade garderobe i stajlinge koje je Sara nosila igrajući Keri.

Satima pažljivo posmatra scene i upija replike, kao i pokrete Keri Bredšo.

Carrie's L.A. Odyssey (The Final Day) 🌴Life isn't all just palm trees and porn stars, but it turns out you can feel Califortunate no matter what state you’re in. So maybe life’s greatest voyage isn’t about going somewhere new, but seeing the same place–or person–with new eyes. As I left Los Angeles, I realized: Whether it’s distance or time, no matter how far you travel, you end up running into yourself. In a way, you’re always living in your own head. And if you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere. #CarrieDragshaw #TheEnd 🚙🌴☀️⛱🛍 I had an incredible time in L.A. and I really really hoped you enjoyed the series! HUGE thank you to @thestandard for having the idea, setting us up and taking such great care of a very nervous drag queen. Also, Carrie got lotsa perks so to level out her give & take with the universe we've made a donation to the LA LGBT Center (@lalgbtcenter) in grateful appreciation for this great city ❤️ See you soon LA. Next time Playboy Mansion? Or Matthew McConaughey's office? 😉 But first, we finish this cigarette in New York.

Kaže da je drag queen te da je njegovo drag ime Keri Dregšo, a da je cijeli koncept proizašao iz jedne Noći vještica kada se kostimirao u Keri Bredšo.

Carrie's L.A. Odyssey (Day 5 of 7) 🌴 As I basked in the rays of the City of Angels, I had a thought. Life isn't Los Angeles: it won't be sunny every day. And love is as fickle as the weather in New York. But maybe happiness is less about changing your life and more about changing how you look at it. It's less about changing your city, your weight, your boyfriend, or even your self—and more about changing your perspective. To see the pool float as half full. To stop comparing yourself to where you should be and start celebrating yourself for where you are. After all, the air in L.A. has smog and the air in N.Y. smells like pee, but you can still stop and smell the roses. Maybe life is like a Brazilian Wax: You're in for a lot of pain if you expect everything to be smooth. But if you can greet life's imperfections & hairy challenges with a smile, the forecast looks bright. The storms won't hurt you if there's sunshine in your soul. The nightmares won't scare you if there are dreams in your heart. And you'll never be alone if you become the love you’re looking for…. TO BE CONTINUED #CarrieDragshaw 👙 See you Monday for the final "episodes" of our L.A. Journey. You've made this week so so fun for me. Thank you x a trillion!!

Isprva je, kaže Den, bio uplašen da ne ispadne glup, ali, kako dalje navodi, dobio je ogromlju ljubav širom svijeta kada su ljudi na Instagramu vidjeli njega obučenog u suknjicu koju Keri nosi u uvodnoj špici serije.

They say your dress should be tight enough to show you’re a woman and loose enough to show you’re a lady. But sometimes it needs to be sexy enough to show you’ve got balls. Because in a city as loud as New York, sometimes your clothes need to do the talking for you. So I picked a dress that said, “I’m more important than your phone” and, “If you don’t treat me right, someone else will.” But did I really believe what my dress was saying? Or was I relying on an outfit to make me feel the way I wished Big would? Maybe love really is like a dove: beautiful and peaceful, until it shits all over you. I couldn’t help but wonder: How much in life do we really control? You can’t pick your family, you can’t change a man, and you can’t force love. But you can pick your outfit. And every day, no matter what’s going on in the world, you decide what to wear. So that night I decided to wear confidence, leave self-doubt and needy dependence in the closet, and accessorize with sexy. Because a freakum dress can’t change the world. But the girl inside it can. #CarrieDragshaw

Srećan je što je bio u mogućnosti da posjeti mjesta u Los Anđelesu na kojima je snimano par epizoda kultne serije, a domaćini na setu su mu omogućili da se fotografiše baš svuda gdje je kročila Keri.

