Ovo je Den, njegova je želja da bude Keri Bredšo umjesto Keri Bredšo

Den Klej je opčinjen serijom “Seks i grad”, naročito glavnom junakinjom Keri Bredšo.
Ne samo da je obožavatelj serije (i filmova koji su kasnije snimljeni), on želi da bude Keri.
Istini za volju, Den ne planira da uradi plastične operacije i promijeni pol ne bi li ličio na Saru Džesiku Parker koja je utjelovila Keri.
Den “Carrie look” postiže tako što kopira sve komade garderobe i stajlinge koje je Sara nosila igrajući Keri.
Satima pažljivo posmatra scene i upija replike, kao i pokrete Keri Bredšo.
Carrie's L.A. Odyssey (The Final Day) 🌴Life isn't all just palm trees and porn stars, but it turns out you can feel Califortunate no matter what state you’re in. So maybe life’s greatest voyage isn’t about going somewhere new, but seeing the same place–or person–with new eyes. As I left Los Angeles, I realized: Whether it’s distance or time, no matter how far you travel, you end up running into yourself. In a way, you’re always living in your own head. And if you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere. #CarrieDragshaw #TheEnd 🚙🌴☀️⛱🛍 I had an incredible time in L.A. and I really really hoped you enjoyed the series! HUGE thank you to @thestandard for having the idea, setting us up and taking such great care of a very nervous drag queen. Also, Carrie got lotsa perks so to level out her give & take with the universe we've made a donation to the LA LGBT Center (@lalgbtcenter) in grateful appreciation for this great city ❤️ See you soon LA. Next time Playboy Mansion? Or Matthew McConaughey's office? 😉 But first, we finish this cigarette in New York.
Kaže da je drag queen te da je njegovo drag ime Keri Dregšo, a da je cijeli koncept proizašao iz jedne Noći vještica kada se kostimirao u Keri Bredšo.
Carrie's L.A. Odyssey (Day 5 of 7) 🌴 As I basked in the rays of the City of Angels, I had a thought. Life isn't Los Angeles: it won't be sunny every day. And love is as fickle as the weather in New York. But maybe happiness is less about changing your life and more about changing how you look at it. It's less about changing your city, your weight, your boyfriend, or even your self—and more about changing your perspective. To see the pool float as half full. To stop comparing yourself to where you should be and start celebrating yourself for where you are. After all, the air in L.A. has smog and the air in N.Y. smells like pee, but you can still stop and smell the roses. Maybe life is like a Brazilian Wax: You're in for a lot of pain if you expect everything to be smooth. But if you can greet life's imperfections & hairy challenges with a smile, the forecast looks bright. The storms won't hurt you if there's sunshine in your soul. The nightmares won't scare you if there are dreams in your heart. And you'll never be alone if you become the love you’re looking for…. TO BE CONTINUED #CarrieDragshaw 👙 See you Monday for the final "episodes" of our L.A. Journey. You've made this week so so fun for me. Thank you x a trillion!!
Isprva je, kaže Den, bio uplašen da ne ispadne glup, ali, kako dalje navodi, dobio je ogromlju ljubav širom svijeta kada su ljudi na Instagramu vidjeli njega obučenog u suknjicu koju Keri nosi u uvodnoj špici serije.
Can you ever really move on from an ex? That night, as I took off my soaking wet $400 shoes, I couldn't stop thinking about the stains and damage of our failed love lives. I wondered, Were ex-boyfriends like the puddles of bad break-ups? Just when you think the storm is over, they splash on your new Manolos? After another messy night with Big, maybe I had to do a better job of keeping myself dry. After all, only children jump in puddles. Adults buy umbrellas. And maybe, just maybe, if you skip around enough puddles, there's a great big rainbow waiting on the other side. #CarrieDragshaw
They say your dress should be tight enough to show you’re a woman and loose enough to show you’re a lady. But sometimes it needs to be sexy enough to show you’ve got balls. Because in a city as loud as New York, sometimes your clothes need to do the talking for you. So I picked a dress that said, “I’m more important than your phone” and, “If you don’t treat me right, someone else will.” But did I really believe what my dress was saying? Or was I relying on an outfit to make me feel the way I wished Big would? Maybe love really is like a dove: beautiful and peaceful, until it shits all over you. I couldn’t help but wonder: How much in life do we really control? You can’t pick your family, you can’t change a man, and you can’t force love. But you can pick your outfit. And every day, no matter what’s going on in the world, you decide what to wear. So that night I decided to wear confidence, leave self-doubt and needy dependence in the closet, and accessorize with sexy. Because a freakum dress can’t change the world. But the girl inside it can. #CarrieDragshaw
Srećan je što je bio u mogućnosti da posjeti mjesta u Los Anđelesu na kojima je snimano par epizoda kultne serije, a domaćini na setu su mu omogućili da se fotografiše baš svuda gdje je kročila Keri.
1 Komentar na "Ovo je Den, njegova je želja da bude Keri Bredšo umjesto Keri Bredšo"
Kako ste vi poceli narod da trujete… Da bog da ti sin kopira Samantu urednice