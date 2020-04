Radnik pronašao štene na gradilištu, kasnije otkrio da to nije pas

Our fox cubs are keeping the team busy at this time. As soon as they are old enough and feeding by themselves they will be grouped together in groups of around 5 with others (which mirrors wild groups) and rehabilitated through to release later in the year. To support the ongoing work of the wildlife hospital, during this extremely difficult time, please donate via our new Wildlife Hospital JustGiving site - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RSPCAStapeleyGrangeWildlife?success=true